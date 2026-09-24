/India vs West Indies ODI series: Dates, venues, timings, squads, live streaming and telecast details

India will host the West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting September 27, the first part of an eight-match white-ball tour that also includes five T20Is. With ICC 2027 ODI World Cup preparations in focus, both teams will look to test their depth and form in 50-over cricket.
Veteran Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of the India squad, while Punjab and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Naman Dhir has received his maiden call-up to the senior national team for the West Indies series.
Shubman Gill will captain the team, and KL Rahul is the vice-captain. India squad have a mix of proven ODI names with several younger options after several regular white-ball players were kept back for Asian Games duty in Japan.
Match Schedule, Venues & Timings
All matches in the three-game series are day-night fixtures scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM IST.
Squads
India (ODI)
Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.
Notably, players like Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan are with the Asian Games squad. Hardik Pandya is not fully fit.
Naman Dhir and Auqib Nabi received maiden ODI call-ups. Ravindra Jadeja returns to the ODI side.
West Indies (ODI)
Shai Hope (c & wk), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.
Live Streaming and Telecast (India)
Television Broadcast (India): Live coverage will be broadcast on linear TV across the Star Sports Network channels in English, Hindi, and regional commentary.
Live Streaming (India): Every match will be streamed digitally via the Jio Hotstar app and website.
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