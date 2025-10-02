India vs West Indies Test 2025: Complete Head-to-Head Records & Historical Stats

As India prepares to host the West Indies for the first Test of the 2025 two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, all eyes are on the historic India vs West Indies head-to-head records in Test cricket. This fixture, the 101st Test meeting between the two sides, highlights the evolving dynamics of a rivalry that has spanned decades.

India vs West Indies: Overall Test Record

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India and the West Indies have faced each other 100 times in Test cricket prior to this series. While the Caribbean side historically holds the upper hand, India’s performance has strengthened significantly in recent decades.

Overall Test Stats:

Tests Played: 100

India Wins: 23

West Indies Wins: 30

Drawn: 47

Tied: 0

The record shows that nearly half of all matches between India and West Indies ended in draws, reflecting closely contested battles through the years. However, the 21st century has seen India dominate the encounters, winning 15 out of the last 25 Tests against the West Indies, including several innings victories.

India vs West Indies: Record in India

Playing on home soil has historically given India an edge. The West Indies, once a powerhouse in international cricket, have struggled to secure victories in India.

Test Stats in India:

Matches Played: 10 (since 1994)

India Wins: 8

Drawn: 2

West Indies Wins: 0

The last West Indies Test win in India came in December 1994 at Mohali, a 243-run victory. Since then, India has maintained an unbroken winning streak on home turf against the visitors.

Narendra Modi Stadium: India vs West Indies Record

Interestingly, only one Test match has been played at the Narendra Modi Stadium between the two teams, dating back to 1983, and the West Indies emerged victorious. That era marked the peak of Caribbean dominance, but subsequent years have seen India take control in home conditions.

Last 5 Matches Between India and West Indies

India has enjoyed a strong run in recent encounters with the West Indies. In the last five Tests played between the sides:

India won all 5 matches

Notable victories include wins by innings and 141 runs, 257 runs, 318 runs, and 10 wickets

No matches were drawn or tied

These results underscore India’s growing dominance in the longest format over the past two decades.

Century of Tests: Key Historical Insights

This upcoming match will be the 101st Test between the two sides.

Despite India’s recent dominance, the West Indies still lead the overall head-to-head record with 30 wins.

A total of 47 matches have ended in draws, reflecting how evenly matched the sides were historically.

India’s strongest era against the West Indies has been the 21st century, with a streak of 15 wins out of 25 Tests.

The West Indies have been unable to win any Test match in India since 1994, highlighting the home advantage India enjoys.