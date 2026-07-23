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India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: How to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Co., Check predicted playing XI, time and live streaming details

 India's young T20 side begins a crucial three-match series against Zimbabwe here on Thursday, with captain Shreyas Iyer looking to steady the ship after a difficult start to his leadership stint. Having managed just one win in his first seven T20Is as captain, Shreyas will view this tour as an opportunity to restore confidence and build momentum with a relatively inexperienced squad.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: How to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Co., Check predicted playing XI, time and live streaming details

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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