/India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I live streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match

India will look to seal the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe when the two teams meet in the second match at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 25.
The match will be a significant one for Shreyas Iyer, who registered his first victory as India’s T20I captain after the Men in Blue defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the series opener. India currently lead the series 1-0 and will secure the series with another win.
The victory in the opening match came as a boost for Iyer, who had endured a difficult start to his captaincy stint in T20I cricket.
India had previously suffered series defeats against Ireland and England, before Iyer finally led the team to victory against Zimbabwe.
The Indian captain will now hope to build on the winning start and guide the team to a series triumph.
One of the biggest talking points from the opening T20I was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking half-century.
The young batter scored his maiden international fifty against Zimbabwe, becoming the youngest player to achieve the feat in international cricket.
His innings played a key role in India's successful chase as the visitors reached the target in just 13.2 overs.
Mayank Yadav also made a memorable return to the Indian team after last playing for India in October 2024. The pacer claimed two wickets in the opening T20I, while Prince Yadav also picked up two wickets as India restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7 in 20 overs.
India then chased down the target comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Match: India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I
Date: Saturday, July 25
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Match Time: 4:30 PM IST
Toss: 4:00 PM IST
The live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe second T20I in India will be available on Unite8 Sports TV channels.
The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza.
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