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India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I live streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match

India will look to seal the T20I series against Zimbabwe after Shreyas Iyer secured his first win as captain in the opening match. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking fifty and Mayank Yadav’s impressive comeback were among the highlights of India’s seven-wicket victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I live streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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