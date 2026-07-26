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India vs Zimbabwe: Prince Yadav ruled out of 3rd T20I with hamstring injury

Prince Yadav has been ruled out of India’s third T20I against Zimbabwe after sustaining a hamstring injury during the second match. Ashok Sharma has replaced him in the playing XI as India look to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
India vs Zimbabwe: Prince Yadav ruled out of 3rd T20I with hamstring injury
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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