/India vs Zimbabwe: Prince Yadav ruled out of 3rd T20I with hamstring injury

Fast bowler Prince Yadav has been ruled out of India’s third and final T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club due to a hamstring injury, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



"Prince Yadav was unavailable for selection in the third T20I due to a hamstring niggle which he sustained while bowling in the second T20I against Zimbabwe," said the BCCI in its update after the toss, where India have elected to bat first.