India Were Scared To Set A Target: Harry Brook Sparks Fire Ahead Of India vs England 4th Test

With the fiercely-contested England vs India Test series delicately poised at 2-1 in favour of the hosts, England batter Harry Brook has added spice ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, by suggesting that India’s defensive mindset has only empowered Ben Stokes’ side. Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the match, Brook boldly claimed that India’s conservative tactics—particularly their reluctance to set chaseable targets—have revealed a sense of fear and hesitation in the visitors’ camp.

"They were a little bit scared of setting us a total we could potentially get. That played into our favour and gave us confidence," said Brook, referring to India’s strategy during the first Test at Edgbaston.

These remarks come at a pivotal moment in the series, with England needing just one more win to seal the series, while India must bounce back to take it into a decider at The Oval.

On-Field Tension at Lord’s: A Spark for England?

Beyond strategy, the series has witnessed bubbling tensions—particularly during the third Test at Lord’s. Brook recalled the dramatic final session on Day 3, where Jasprit Bumrah’s sarcastic claps and heated exchanges with England’s openers seemed to fire up the English fielders.

"It looked like it was 11 vs 2. That energy made fielding more enjoyable—even if it was tiring," said Brook with a smile, referencing the intense atmosphere as India pressed hard for wickets.

While India’s aggression may have been meant to unsettle England’s batters, Brook believes it backfired. The needle, he says, only motivated England further, tightening their resolve and sharpening their execution on a difficult Day 5 pitch, where they secured a gritty 22-run win defending just 193.

Key Moments: Headingley Heroics and Lord’s Grit

The series has produced vintage Test cricket drama. England’s successful fourth-innings chase at Headingley—under immense pressure—was a standout moment. Brook, who has amassed 314 runs at an impressive average of 52.33, including a century, played a pivotal role in that chase. But it was the final day at Lord’s that truly highlighted the mental resilience of this English side.

Captain Ben Stokes' steely patience and unyielding determination were central to England eking out the last Indian wicket late on Day 5—transforming the match into an instant classic.

"That fight and the skills Stokesy showed kept everyone on the edge of their seats," said Brook, summing up what fans and pundits have echoed over the past week.

India's Struggles and the Road Ahead

India, hampered by injuries and questions around their batting depth, have had flashes of brilliance but struggled to string together a complete performance. Their inability to post or chase challenging totals—combined with England’s relentless pressure—has left them trailing in the series. Yet, history has shown India’s resilience under pressure, and a spirited comeback at Old Trafford is not out of the question.

With players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant under the spotlight, India will need a massive response if they hope to level the series and take the battle to The Oval.

The Bigger Picture: Test Cricket’s Glorious Revival

Harry Brook also touched upon the growing buzz around the series from fans, with every match going down to the final hour—an increasingly rare feature in modern Test cricket.

"People have said this has been one of the best series they've watched. It's been intense, emotional, and competitive—exactly what Test cricket needs."

From thrilling chases to verbal spats, high-quality individual battles to collective grit, the India vs England 2025 Test series is shaping up as a modern classic. And with Brook’s comments fanning the flames ahead of the Manchester Test, all eyes will be on Old Trafford as cricket’s oldest rivalry writes its next chapter.