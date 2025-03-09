India Win Champions Trophy After 12 Years, Become 1st Team To Win Three Titles

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a fine half-century as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final to win the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. India dominated the tournament as they won the trophy without losing a match.

After their impressive win over New Zealand on Sunday, India became the first team to win three Champions Trophy titles. Their previous title triumphs in the tournament came in 2002 and 2013.

Bowling first, Indian spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven in the allotted 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions with the ball. The likes of Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls), Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls), and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29 balls) were the main contributors for New Zealand with the bat.

In reply, India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat.

In the run-chase, India faced some anxious moments when they lost two wickets after being well paced at 183 for three after 38 years, but KL Rahul (34 not out off 33 balls) showed great composure to see his team through after Hardik Pandya's breezy 18-run knock.

How India Won All Three ICC Champions Trophy Titles

2002 - Sourav Ganguly

In 2022, India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners of the Champions Trophy after the final was washed out. Sourav Ganguly was the captain of that Indian cricket team.

2013 - MS Dhoni

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India won their second Champions Trophy in 2013 after a thrilling victory in a rain-curtailed final against England.

2025 - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma-led India won the Champions Trophy 2025 after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai.