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India win first gold medal, clinch women’s cricket title with 147-run victory over Sri Lanka at Asian Games 2026

India clinched their first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women’s cricket final. The victory sealed India’s women’s cricket title in dominant fashion.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
India win first gold medal, clinch women’s cricket title with 147-run victory over Sri Lanka at Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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