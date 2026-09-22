/India win first gold medal, clinch women’s cricket title with 147-run victory over Sri Lanka at Asian Games 2026

India's women's cricket team successfully defended its Asian Games gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday.
Batting first after winning the toss, India posted 216/3 in 20 overs before restricting Sri Lanka to 69/8. The 147-run victory margin is India's biggest-ever in women's T20Is, surpassing their 144-run win over Malaysia in 2018.
The triumph also gave India their first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games. India had defeated Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match at the 2023 Hangzhou Games as well.
India’s innings was led by openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who put together a 99-run opening partnership. The duo also became the first pair to reach 4,000 runs together in T20Is. Shafali was dismissed for 48, ending the opening stand, while Mandhana continued her aggressive approach.
Mandhana brought up her 37th T20I half-century and also completed 11,000 international runs during her knock. She eventually scored 79 runs, hitting five fours and seven sixes.
After the departure of Shafali and Mandhana, Richa Ghosh took charge of the Indian innings. Promoted to No. 4, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed 49 runs from just 22 deliveries to provide India with a strong finish.
India ended their 20 overs at 216/3, registering the highest women's cricket total at the Asian Games across four editions. Current match reports also confirm India's 216/3 score and Mandhana's 79-run contribution.
Sri Lanka never managed to build momentum in the chase.
Shafali, who had starred with the bat, also made an impact with the ball by taking two wickets inside the Powerplay. India’s spin attack then tightened the pressure as Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani chipped in with wickets.
Sri Lanka were reduced to 49/6 inside 10 overs and eventually finished on 69/8, handing India a 147-run victory.
The Asian Games triumph extends India's unbeaten run since their group-stage exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup in June. The team subsequently recorded a Test victory over England at Lord's and then won the 2026 Women's Asia Cup, their eighth title in the tournament. India also defeated Bangladesh by 114 runs in the Asian Games semifinal to reach the final.
India had entered the Asian Games women’s cricket competition as defending champions after winning gold in Hangzhou in 2023. With another gold medal, India become only the second team after Pakistan to successfully defend the women’s cricket title at the Asian Games.
India began their campaign with an eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan before defeating Bangladesh by 114 runs in the semifinal. The team then overcame Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match to retain the title. The Japan Cricket Association lists the women’s final between India and Sri Lanka as the concluding match of the 2026 Asian Games cricket competition at Korogi Sports Park.
The Indian men’s cricket team will now begin its Asian Games title defence on September 28 after receiving a direct berth in the quarterfinals.
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