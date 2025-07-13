India Win T20I Series 3-2, But England End Strong With Record Run-Chase And Wyatt’s Heroics

England's women’s cricket team finished their T20I series against India on a high, clinching a nail-biting five-wicket win in the final match at Edgbaston on the last ball, chasing a record total of 168. Although India had already secured the series with a 3-1 lead, the hosts earned a morale-boosting victory ahead of the upcoming ODI series.

Wyatt-Hodge Shines in 300th International Appearance

Marking her 300th international cap, Danni Wyatt-Hodge rose to the occasion with a blistering 56 off 37 balls, featuring in a century opening stand with Sophia Dunkley (46 off 30). The duo gave England the perfect platform, attacking India’s bowlers from the start and making light of the target.

Despite both being dismissed within seven balls of each other, and a late scare in the final over that saw the fall of Tammy Beaumont (30 off 20) and Amy Jones (10), England managed to sneak home. Sophie Ecclestone held her nerve to hit the winning run on the last ball, as India missed a run-out chance that could have forced a Super Over.

Verma’s Blazing Knock Leads India to 167/7

Earlier, India posted 167-7 after being asked to bat. The star of the innings was opener Shafali Verma, who smashed 75 off 41 balls, including 13 boundaries and a six. Her 23-ball half-century was India’s second-fastest in T20Is.

However, England’s spin trio of Charlie Dean (3/23), Sophie Ecclestone (2/28), and Linsey Smith (1/26) turned the tide. Their combined figures of 6 for 77 from 12 overs stifled India's momentum after Verma’s dismissal, which came via a stunning diving catch from Maia Bouchier at the boundary in the 14th over.

Beaumont Reflects on Hard-Fought Win

Stand-in captain Tammy Beaumont praised her side’s character after the series-closing win.

"It has been a difficult series for us but credit to India… I am proud of the girls to put on a performance tonight. We showed character, which is all we ask for,” she said.

Beaumont acknowledged the team’s ongoing improvement in athleticism and resilience under pressure.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Proud of Series Win, Eyes on ODIs

Despite the loss, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained upbeat about her team’s series triumph.

"It is a great achievement for us to win the series… The way we fought back was outstanding. Hopefully, the way we played the T20 series will help us go into the ODIs with the same mindset," said Harmanpreet.

India will carry confidence into the three-match ODI series beginning Wednesday in Southampton, with the first match set to be broadcast live from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket.