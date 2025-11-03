India Win Women’s World Cup 2025: Jemimah & Radha Console Tearful Marizanne Kapp in Emotional Post-Match Moment

In a final that will forever be etched in the history of Indian cricket, Team India lifted their maiden Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy with a commanding 52-run win over South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The atmosphere was euphoric, the tricolour fluttered across the stands, and an entire nation roared as the women in blue achieved what generations had dreamed of. Yet, amid the deafening celebration, it was a quiet moment of compassion that captured the internet — and the cricketing world’s heart.

Jemimah Rodrigues & Radha Yadav hugging Marizanne Kapp after the World Cup final.



A Touching Scene Amid Triumph

While fireworks lit the Mumbai night sky and chants of victory echoed, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav walked away from their teammates’ celebrations. Their destination: a heartbroken Marizanne Kapp, who sat teary-eyed after South Africa’s agonizing defeat. The Delhi Capitals teammates embraced the veteran all-rounder, offering comfort in one of her toughest cricketing moments.

It wasn’t just sportsmanship — it was sisterhood born in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a moment symbolic of the unity and respect binding women’s cricket across borders.

WPL Bonds That Transcend International Rivalries

Rodrigues, Radha, and Kapp have shared three WPL seasons, countless team meetings, and high-pressure moments with the Delhi Capitals. They’ve celebrated wins together, endured losses, and chased the same dream. For Kapp, who was playing her fifth ODI World Cup, this final was more than a match — it was her long-awaited shot at global glory.

And despite the heartbreak, that bond shone brighter than any trophy.

Kapp’s Tournament of Grit and Glory

Though the final didn’t go her way — finishing with 4 runs and no wickets — Kapp’s World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary.

5/20 vs England in the semi-final — a spell that powered South Africa to the title clash

Surpassed Jhulan Goswami to become the all-time leading Women’s World Cup wicket-taker

Scored valuable runs throughout the tournament, including 42 in the semi-final and a blistering 68 vs Pakistan*

Across 31 World Cup matches since 2009, Kapp has accumulated:

44 wickets at 4.46 economy

659 runs at 28.65 average

A legacy built on excellence — and one that even defeat cannot dim.

How India Sealed the Historic Title

India set the tone early with a superb batting effort:

PlayerRunsShafali Verma87 (78)Deepti Sharma58Harmanpreet Kaur & Co.Solid contributions down the order

With 298/7, the hosts set a formidable target. South Africa fought bravely, led by Laura Wolvaardt’s magnificent 101, but India’s bowling unit delivered under pressure to script the biggest win in Indian women’s cricket history.

Final result: India beat South Africa by 52 runs to win the Women’s World Cup 2025

Player of the Match: Shafali Verma