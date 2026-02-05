Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014039https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-wins-big-vs-sa-but-harshit-rana-injury-sends-shockwaves-ahead-of-t20-world-cup-2026-3014039.html
NewsCricketIndia wins Big vs SA, but Star Players injury sends shockwaves ahead of T20 World Cup 2026
HARSHIT RANA INJURY UPDATE

India wins Big vs SA, but Star Player's injury sends shockwaves ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The hosts posted a massive total of 240/6 in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan was the primary aggressor, smashing 53 runs from only 20 balls.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Despite the injury drama, India’s batting unit looked formidable.
  • India will begin their campaign against USA.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India wins Big vs SA, but Star Player's injury sends shockwaves ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Credits - Twitter

India’s final preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup have hit a significant hurdle following a fresh injury concern during their warm-up encounter against South Africa. While the Men in Blue secured a high-scoring victory, the sight of star pacer Harshit Rana limping off the field has raised alarms within the team management just days before the tournament opener on February 7.

The Harshit Rana Incident

The 24 year old pacer endured a difficult outing at the DY Patil Stadium. Rana bowled only a single over, conceding 16 runs, during which he appeared to be in significant distress. He pulled out of his delivery stride on two separate occasions before completing the over. Immediately afterward, he was seen clutching his knee and was forced to limp off the field. Rana did not return to the pitch for the remainder of the match, and the BCCI is expected to provide an official update on his condition shortly.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Accumulating Injury Concerns

Rana’s injury adds to a growing list of fitness worries for captain Suryakumar Yadav:

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder is still sidelined with a rib injury sustained during the first ODI against New Zealand and is currently in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

Tilak Varma: On a more positive note, Varma has successfully returned from a groin injury. In the match against South Africa, he showed glimpses of peak form, scoring 45 runs and bowling a tidy over that conceded only nine runs.

Match Summary: India vs. South Africa

Despite the injury drama, India’s batting unit looked formidable. The hosts posted a massive total of 240/6 in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan was the primary aggressor, smashing 53 runs from only 20 balls. In his post-match comments, Kishan stated, "Wanted to open," clearly signaling his intent to retain the top-order spot.

In response, South Africa was restricted to 210/7. In a surprising turn, Abhishek Sharma emerged as the most effective bowler for India, finishing with figures of 2/32 from his three overs.

Official India World Cup Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.

Looking Ahead

While the victory provides momentum, the potential loss of Harshit Rana would be a major blow to India's pace battery. The team management must now decide whether to wait for his recovery or activate a traveling reserve as the February 7 start date approaches.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Baba Vanga 2026
Did Baba Vanga predict a 2026 financial crisis? Her metal forecast explained
Masaba Gupta
Meet Viv Richards’ Indian Daughter: Who is a self-made fashion mogul
Women Fashion
Trendy Women’s Jeans for Everyday Comfort & Style
UGC NET December 2025 Result
UGC NET December Result 2025 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link here
India vs Pakistan
'IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 game can still happen if...', Pakistan's Najam
Ghaziabad sisters death
Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide: Note, gaming addiction & more | Chilling details
India vs Pakistan
Bangladesh's first reaction of Pakistan's boycott on India match
Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie release date out! Kaleen Bhaiya to return in new avatar
New Delhi
Delhi Police arrests Al Falah University chairman over alleged fraud
Pakistan Cricket
‘India runs our cricket’: Ramiz Raja’s old warning goes viral as Pakistan...