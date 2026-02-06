India Wins U19 WC: How much prize money will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre & Co. get after India's historic Sixth title?

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) maintains a strict policy of not providing official prize money for the Under-19 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to continue its tradition of showering the young champions with significant financial rewards. India’s 100-run victory over England at the Harare Sports Club has not only secured a record sixth title but also set the stage for a windfall for the players and support staff.

The ICC Development Policy

The ICC categorizes the Under-19 World Cup as a "development tournament." Under this classification, the event is intended to serve as a high-pressure training ground for future international stars rather than a commercial enterprise. Consequently, the official prize money for the winners stands at ₹0. The global body prioritizes the logistical support and global exposure for young athletes over direct cash payouts at this age level.

Historical BCCI Precedents

In contrast to the ICC’s stance, the BCCI has historically rewarded junior success with substantial cash incentives to celebrate the nation’s dominance at the youth level. Following recent triumphs, the board has consistently sanctioned millions in rewards:

2022 Men's U19 World Cup: Players received Rs40 lakh each, while support staff members were awarded Rs25 lakh.

2023 & 2025 Women's U19 World Cups: The BCCI announced a combined cash prize pool of Rs5 crore for the entire squad and coaching staff for each respective title.

2026 Estimates: A ₹5 Crore Benchmark

Based on these precedents, experts expect a total reward pool of at least ₹5 crore for Ayush Mhatre’s victorious squad. The "Boss Baby" Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was named Player of the Match for his blistering 175-run knock, is likely to be a primary focus of these individual incentives.

The Path Forward

Official confirmation of the exact payout figures is expected to be released via a press statement on the BCCI’s official website within the next 24 to 48 hours. Beyond the immediate financial gain, this victory ensures that the class of 2026 enters the senior ranks with the prestige of being world champions, often leading to lucrative opportunities in domestic leagues and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Final Overview:

Tournament Policy: Development-focused (No ICC Prize Money)

BCCI Expected Pool: ₹5 crore (Estimated)

Winning Captain: Ayush Mhatre

Star Performer: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (175 off 80 balls)