India Women Break 19-Year Drought With Historic T20I Win Over England In 2nd Match

Team India scripted history as the Indian women’s cricket team defeated England by 24 runs in the second T20I to take a 2–0 lead in the ongoing five-match series. With this clinical performance, India ended a 19-year drought in T20Is against England, marking a major milestone in their cricketing journey.

Rodrigues and Amanjot Shine Bright

Despite the early dismissal of seasoned campaigners Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, India bounced back brilliantly. The middle-order duo of Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur took charge and stitched together a match-defining partnership. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a composed 63 off 39 balls, anchoring the innings with flair. Amanjot Kaur, who also bagged the Player of the Match award, blasted an unbeaten 63 off just 39 balls, showcasing her all-round brilliance.

Disciplined Bowling Seals the Deal

In response, England struggled to maintain momentum. Tammy Beaumont’s 54-run knock and Sophie Ecclestone’s fiery 35 off 14 provided some resistance, but India’s bowlers held their nerve: Shreyanka Patil impressed with two crucial wickets. Amanjot Kaur struck with the ball as well, underlining her all-round value. Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma maintained tight lines, choking England’s chase during key phases.

Eventually, England were restricted to 157/6, falling 24 runs short of the target.

A Record-Breaking Collapse for England

The loss carries added historical weight for England: It’s the first time they have lost two matches in a five-match T20I bilateral series. Previously, in seven five-match series, England had won three by 5–0 margins and three others 4–1. Only once before had they failed to win all five (against New Zealand in 2012, 4–0 with one no-result). This also marks a rare back-to-back home defeat in the shortest format.

A Win 19 Years in the Making

This victory is especially sweet for India. It breaks a 19-year spell without a T20I series win over England and puts them within touching distance of a historic series triumph.

What’s Next?

India now leads the five-match series 2–0, with the third T20I scheduled next at Hove. A win there would seal the series for the Women in Blue, something no Indian side has managed on English soil in this format.