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India Women create history, beat China 1-0 to win third consecutive Junior Asia Cup title

India defeated hosts China 1-0 in the final to retain the Junior Women’s Asia Cup title for a third consecutive edition. Sanika Chandrakant Mane scored the decisive goal as India completed an unbeaten campaign and secured Junior World Cup qualification.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
India Women create history, beat China 1-0 to win third consecutive Junior Asia Cup title
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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