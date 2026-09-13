/India Women create history, beat China 1-0 to win third consecutive Junior Asia Cup title

The Indian junior women's hockey team created history on Sunday as they defeated hosts China 1-0 in the final of the 2026 Women's Junior Asia Cup in Moqi, China, to clinch the continental title for the third consecutive time.
Sanika Chandrakant Mane scored the decisive goal in the 17th minute as India held on to their slender lead until the final whistle. The victory saw India retain the title they had won in the previous two editions and complete a hat-trick of Junior Asia Cup triumphs.
After a goalless opening quarter, India broke the deadlock in the 17th minute. Sanika found the back of the net to put the defending champions 1-0 ahead.
China pushed for an equaliser but India's defence remained disciplined. The Indian side successfully protected its advantage through the remaining quarters to secure a hard-fought victory over the hosts.
The result capped an unbeaten campaign for India. The team finished on top of the Elite Pool after three wins and a draw, with the goalless draw against China coming in their final pool-stage match. India topped the group on goal difference.
India began their campaign with a 4-1 win over South Korea before producing an 11-1 victory against Malaysia. They then defeated Japan 7-0 before playing out a 0-0 draw against China.
The defending champions were even more dominant in the knockout stage. India thrashed Pakistan 19-0 in the quarter-final before defeating South Korea 5-1 in the semi-final to book their place in the title clash against China.
India's title triumph also confirmed their qualification for the FIH Junior World Cup, with the tournament's top four teams earning places in next year's global event.
With the victory, India completed a hat-trick of titles after previously winning the competition in 2023 and 2024. The latest triumph also keeps them among the most successful teams in the history of the women's Junior Asia Cup.
The title was India's reward for a consistent campaign under coach Tim White, who took charge of the junior women's team earlier this year. Hockey India had announced the appointment as part of the team's preparations for the continental tournament. India's junior men's team will also be in action in the men's Junior Asia Cup final later on Sunday, where they are scheduled to face South Korea.
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