India Women Create History, Lift Maiden ODI World Cup Trophy With Thrilling Win Over South Africa

India women's cricket team clinched the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 trophy with 52 run-win over South Africa in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
India women's cricket team etched its name in history books by winning the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 title with 52 run-win over South Africa in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
Earlier, Shafali Verma struck her first half-century in three years in ODIs while Deepti Sharma bagged her third of this year's Women's World Cup as India posted 298/7 in their 50 overs.
In reply, South Africa were restricted to 246 in 45.3 overs despite Laura Wolvaardt's fine century.
