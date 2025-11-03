Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979312https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-women-create-history-lift-maiden-odi-world-cup-trophy-with-thrilling-win-over-south-africa-2979312.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

India Women Create History, Lift Maiden ODI World Cup Trophy With Thrilling Win Over South Africa

India women's cricket team clinched the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 trophy with 52 run-win over South Africa in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 12:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Women Create History, Lift Maiden ODI World Cup Trophy With Thrilling Win Over South AfricaPic credit: BCCI

India women's cricket team etched its name in history books by winning the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 title with 52 run-win over South Africa in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier, Shafali Verma struck her first half-century in three years in ODIs while Deepti Sharma bagged her third of this year's Women's World Cup as India posted 298/7 in their 50 overs. 

In reply, South Africa were restricted to 246 in 45.3 overs despite Laura Wolvaardt's fine century.  

More To Follow...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kenya
Kenya Landslides Kill 21, Destroy Over 1,000 Homes Amid Heavy Rains
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Who Killed Dularchand Yadav? The Theories Tearing Through Mokama
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping Of ‘Consequences’ Over Any Move Against Taiwan
Delhi
Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi; One Held
ISRO launch
PM Modi Hails ISRO For Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communications Satellite
Rajasthan bus accident
18 Dead, 3 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Trailer In Rajasthan’s Phalodi
China Pakistan relations
China-Pak's 'Iron Brotherhood' May Now Be Re-Forged In Fires Of Pragmatism
hair growth drink
Try THIS Magical Drink To Get Silky, Smooth, Shiny Hair
Shashi Tharoor
India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin: Tharoor On Deportation Of Francesca Orsini
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy