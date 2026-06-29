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India women seal LA28 Olympic berth; men's team needs to finish as Asia's No.1 T20I side

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed that India, alongside Australia, Great Britain (through England) and South Africa, have booked their places in the women's T20 competition at the LA28 Olympic Games.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
India women seal LA28 Olympic berth; men's team needs to finish as Asia's No.1 T20I side
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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