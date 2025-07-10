India Women Shatter England’s Fortress: Creates History With Five-Match T20I Series Win

In a landmark achievement for Indian women’s cricket, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side etched their name into the history books by becoming the first-ever team to win a five-match T20I series against England. The monumental feat was sealed with a dominant six-wicket victory in the fourth T20I at Old Trafford, giving India an unassailable 3–1 lead with one match still to play.

A First in 19 Years of T20I Rivalry

India’s triumph marks the first time a touring side, men or women, has clinched a five-match bilateral T20I series on English soil. Since the inception of women’s T20 internationals, England had never lost a five-match series at home, making this result all the more historic. The win is also India Women’s first T20I series win in England of any length, making this a breakthrough tour for the visitors.

Match Recap: 4th T20I – Old Trafford, Manchester

England Women: 126/7 (20 overs)

India Women: 127/4 (18.3 overs)

Result: India won by 6 wickets

A clinical bowling effort from India's spin trio – Radha Yadav (2/15), Deepti Sharma, and Shree Charani (2/30) – restricted England to a modest total.

In reply, openers Smriti Mandhana (32 off 25) and Shafali Verma (31 off 29) gave India a rapid start with a 56-run opening partnership. Despite a mini-collapse, India chased down the target with nine balls to spare, showcasing maturity and calmness under pressure.

What’s Next?

India will face England in the 5th and final T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 12, where they aim to secure a 4–1 series win. After that, the teams will gear up for a three-match ODI series beginning on July 16 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.