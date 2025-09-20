India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Match Details

The 3rd ODI between India Women and Australia Women promises to be a thrilling series decider in the Asia Cup 2025. Scheduled for Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss at 1:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch: Live Streaming and Broadcast

Fans can catch the action live on Star Sports Network across India. For online viewers, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, providing full coverage and updates throughout the game.

Match Context and Preview

The series is tied 1-1, making this final ODI a crucial decider for both teams. In the second ODI, India staged a spectacular comeback with Smriti Mandhana smashing a brilliant century off 91 balls. Her innings helped India post 292 runs, the highest total they have ever scored against Australia in women’s ODIs. The bowling unit, led by Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Goud, restricted Australia to 190 runs, giving India a massive 102-run victory and their first home ODI win over Australia in 18 years.

Australia, however, remains a formidable side and will look to bounce back. Key players like Phoebe Litchfield may return from injury, and the team will aim to restore stability in their batting and bowling lineups ahead of the ODI World Cup. India, meanwhile, will rely on consistency from their stars like Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma, while also giving opportunities to bench players to test squad depth.

Pitch and Conditions

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is expected to be flat and favorable to batters, with short boundaries and a fast outfield likely to produce high-scoring encounters. The team winning the toss may prefer to bat first to set a competitive total.

Key Factors to Watch

India’s middle-order stability in the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues.

Australia’s ability to rebuild partnerships after early wickets.

Bowling strategies from both sides, especially with India testing their seam and spin options.

Impact of returning players like Phoebe Litchfield and Arshdeep Singh in India’s lineup.

With the series tied, the 3rd ODI is a winner-takes-all clash, setting the stage for an exciting finale. Fans can expect high-intensity cricket as India and Australia battle it out for the decisive victory in the Asia Cup 2025.