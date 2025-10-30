Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978035https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-women-vs-australia-women-why-players-wore-black-armbands-during-world-cup-2025-semifinal-2978035.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA WOMEN 2025

India Women Vs Australia Women: Why Players Wore Black Armbands During World Cup 2025 Semifinal?

In an emotional gesture of solidarity, players from both India and Australia wore black armbands during their Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final clash at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Women Vs Australia Women: Why Players Wore Black Armbands During World Cup 2025 Semifinal? Image Credit:- X

In an emotional gesture of solidarity, players from both India and Australia wore black armbands during their Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final clash at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. The tribute was made in memory of Ben Austin, the 17-year-old Australian cricketer who tragically passed away earlier this week after being struck on the neck while batting in the nets.

A Tribute That United the Cricketing World

Ben Austin, a promising young cricketer from Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne, lost his life after a freak accident during training on October 29, 2025. Despite being immediately rushed to the hospital and placed on life support, he did not survive. His death has deeply shaken the cricketing community across the globe.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To honour his memory, both India and Australia players took the field wearing black armbands, a symbol of mourning and respect, before the start of the high-stakes semi-final encounter.

IND vs AUS Semi Final 

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Alyssa Healy made a comeback from injury, adding strength to Australia’s top order. On the other hand, India suffered a setback with Pratika Rawal ruled out due to injury. In response, India brought in Shafali Verma, while Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana missed out on selection.

Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Men’s watches
Timeless Men's Watches That Define Class and Confidence for Every Occasion
Pure honey
How To Identify If The Honey You Are Using Is Pure Or Mixed
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 30.10.2025: First And Second Round Thursday Draw
electronics
Best Electric Kettles for Home & Office – Smart, Fast, and Efficient Boiling
Delhi Riots 2020
Delhi Riots 2020: Police Allege 'Regime-Change Operation' In SC Affidavit
Kurta Sets
Wedding-Ready Women’s Kurta Sets That Redefine Ethnic Elegance
Bengal farmer suicide
Farmer Attempts Suicide Over Fear Of Disappearing From Official Records
Interstellar Comet 3I ATLAS
3Ai Atlas Live Tracker: When And Where To Spot The Closest Approach To Sun
ISRO CMS-03 Launch
Why ISRO's CMS-03 Launch Is Critical For India's Future Connectivity?
noida hit and run case
Four Year Old Killed By Reversing A Car In Noida, Driver Arrested