India Women Vs Australia Women: Why Players Wore Black Armbands During World Cup 2025 Semifinal?

In an emotional gesture of solidarity, players from both India and Australia wore black armbands during their Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final clash at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. The tribute was made in memory of Ben Austin, the 17-year-old Australian cricketer who tragically passed away earlier this week after being struck on the neck while batting in the nets.

A Tribute That United the Cricketing World

Ben Austin, a promising young cricketer from Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne, lost his life after a freak accident during training on October 29, 2025. Despite being immediately rushed to the hospital and placed on life support, he did not survive. His death has deeply shaken the cricketing community across the globe.

To honour his memory, both India and Australia players took the field wearing black armbands, a symbol of mourning and respect, before the start of the high-stakes semi-final encounter.

IND vs AUS Semi Final

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Alyssa Healy made a comeback from injury, adding strength to Australia’s top order. On the other hand, India suffered a setback with Pratika Rawal ruled out due to injury. In response, India brought in Shafali Verma, while Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana missed out on selection.

Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt