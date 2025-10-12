India Women vs Australia Women, Women’s World Cup 2025: Live Streaming, Team News, Pitch Report & Match Preview

The India Women vs Australia Women match, Match 13 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, is scheduled for Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and will start at 3:00 PM IST with the toss at 2:30 PM IST.​ India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, comes into this game after their first defeat of the tournament against South Africa by three wickets. Despite the loss, India holds third place on the points table with two wins in three matches and will be eager to bounce back, especially with the support of home fans.​

Australia, the defending champions, currently sit at the top of the table and remain unbeaten. After a shaky start against Pakistan, where they were 76/7, a brilliant century by Beth Mooney helped them secure a commanding 107-run victory. Australia also won their recent three-match ODI series against India 2-1, and are strong favorites to win today’s contest.​

Both teams have significant talent and key players to watch. Australia’s Beth Mooney is predicted to be the best batter, given her match-winning 109 against Pakistan that featured a record ninth-wicket partnership. India's Deepti Sharma is expected to shine with the ball, having taken seven wickets in the tournament so far.​

PITCH Report

The pitch in Visakhapatnam favors batters but offers some assistance to spinners as the match progresses, with the average first-innings score around 230. Winning the toss could influence the decision to bowl first to exploit the pitch conditions.​

Australia's Beth Mooney, who scored a sensational century against Pakistan, is expected to be a key batter, while India's Deepti Sharma, with seven tournament wickets, will be vital with the ball.

India has a tough challenge ahead against the formidable Australians, who currently lead the head-to-head ODI count 48–11. However, with players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana leading the batting charge, India could mount a strong contest in front of their home fans. The match promises high-quality cricket between two talented sides in this exciting ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash.

The squads for the match include key players:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wicket-keeper/captain), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll.​

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry.​

This high-stakes match promises exciting cricket as India looks to challenge Australia’s dominance and make a statement in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.