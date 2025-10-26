Advertisement
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch World Cup 2025 Match?

The Indian women’s cricket team will take on Bangladesh in their last group-stage clash of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch World Cup 2025 Match?Image Credit:- X

The Indian women’s cricket team will take on Bangladesh in their last group-stage clash of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The match holds significant importance for both teams as the tournament moves into its decisive phase.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India will look to strengthen their position in the standings, while Nigar Sultana Joty’s Bangladesh side will be eager to finish their World Cup campaign with a win. 

Match Details

Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, India

Time: 3:00 PM IST (Toss at 2:30 PM IST)

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Cricket fans can tune in to watch the live action across TV and digital platforms in India and worldwide.

TV Broadcast (India)

The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The India vs Bangladesh women’s match will be shown live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports Select channels with commentary available in multiple regional languages.

Live Streaming (Online)

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, allowing fans to enjoy uninterrupted coverage on mobile devices, smart TVs, and laptops. Both free and premium users can access the stream depending on their subscription plans.

For International Viewers

UK: Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Go app

USA: Willow TV and ESPN+

Australia: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV) and Rabbithole App

What to Expect

The pitch at DY Patil Stadium has generally been batting-friendly, but it also offers some movement for seamers early on. Spin will likely play a key role as the game progresses. With India’s strong batting lineup and Bangladesh’s gritty bowling attack, the clash promises to deliver high-quality cricket.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

