India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Series Opener On TV, Mobile APPs Online

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India is all set to lock horns with Nat Sciver's England in a five-match T20I series, beginning on Saturday, June 28. With the Women’s T20I World Cup set to take place in England next year, the five-match T20I series will serve as perfect preparation for the mega event.

The series also gives Indian team management a chance to assess players who could make an impact in English conditions. After a disappointing group-stage exit in the last edition, the Women’s T20I World Cup 2026 is very crucial for India.

Attacking opener Shafali Verma is making a return while Kranti Goud, Sree Charani and Sayali Satghare are the new names who have been added to the squad. On the other hand, Sneh Rana is also returning to the T20I side for the first time since February 2023. However, India Women will miss the services of Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, who are out of the series due to injuries.

Squads For Five-Match Series Between India Women And England Women

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Goud

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont, Em Arlott

Here are all the live streaming details for the 1st T20I between India and England Women

When will the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, June 28.

Where will the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

At what time will the first T20I between India Women vs England Women start?

The first T20I between India Women vs England Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network (Sony Sports 1 channel).

Where will live streaming be available for the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.