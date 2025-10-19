India Women Vs England Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 - When And Where To Watch In India, England?

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 continues to heat up as India Women take on England Women in a crucial group-stage clash. Both teams have shown strong performances so far, and this fixture promises high-quality cricket featuring some of the world’s finest players.

Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming, telecast details, and key match information for this exciting encounter.

Match Details

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Match: India Women vs England Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Date: Sunday, 19 October 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST (Toss at 2:30 PM IST)

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore, India

This will be a key fixture for both sides as they aim to secure a semifinal berth. India will look to capitalise on home conditions, while England will rely on their experienced players to counter the challenge.

Where to Watch on TV

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live action on the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Multiple regional and HD channels will cover the game in English, Hindi, and other Indian languages.

Live Streaming Details

The India Women vs England Women match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar for viewers across India. Fans can also watch the match live via the JioTV app or Hotstar’s web platform, ensuring they don’t miss a single moment of the action.

How to Watch Outside India

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket / NOW TV

Australia: Fox Sports & Kayo Sports

USA & Canada: Willow TV

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Pakistan: PTV Sports / ARY ZAP

New Zealand: Spark Sport

These global networks ensure fans worldwide can follow this high-profile clash live.

Final Word

The India Women vs England Women contest is more than just a group-stage game - it’s a battle for the playoffs race.