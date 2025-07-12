India Women vs England Women, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live On TV and Online In India, UK, USA

The exciting five-match T20I series between India Women and England Women concludes with the 5th and final game at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday, July 12, 2025. India has already sealed the series 3-1 and will aim to end it on a high, while England hopes to salvage pride in front of their home crowd.

With growing interest in women’s cricket and both teams featuring some of the brightest talents in the game, here’s everything you need to know about the live coverage of this much-awaited match.

Match Details

Fixture: 5th T20I - England Women vs India Women

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time: 11:05 PM IST | 6:35 PM BST | 1:35 PM EDT

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Series Status: India leads 3-1

Where to Watch the Match Live

TV Broadcast

In India:

Sony Sports Network holds the exclusive TV broadcasting rights for this series. Fans can tune in to channels like Sony Sports Ten 5 (English) or Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) for live coverage.

In the UK:

Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the match live for viewers in the United Kingdom.

In the USA:

While there’s no direct TV broadcast, cricket fans can stream the game using supported platforms (see below).

Live Streaming Platforms

In India:

SonyLIV App and Website: Live streaming is available with a subscription, with commentary available in multiple languages.

FanCode: An alternative digital option for streaming the match live. Often includes match insights, analysis, and ball-by-ball updates.

In the UK:

Sky Go and NOW TV (with Sky Sports pass) offer high-definition streaming with in-depth coverage.

In the USA and Other Regions:

Willow TV is available via Sling TV, or You Can Use a VPN with access to SonyLIV or Sky Go, depending on your region.

Series So Far

India Women have displayed dominance throughout the series, securing victories in the first, third, and fourth T20Is. England’s lone win came in the second T20I, where their bowlers exposed India’s middle-order. However, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues have been in scintillating form, while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav have consistently applied pressure with the ball.

England, led by Heather Knight, will want to bounce back and use this opportunity to assess their squad ahead of upcoming ICC events.