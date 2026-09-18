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Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma, Sree Charani star as India thrash Japan by 8 wickets to storm into semifinals

Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 40 off 15 balls, while Sree Charani claimed 4/10 as India thrashed Japan by eight wickets. The defending champions chased down 58 in just five overs to storm into the Asian Games 2026 semifinals.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma, Sree Charani star as India thrash Japan by 8 wickets to storm into semifinals
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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