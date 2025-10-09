India Women vs South Africa Women 2025: Head-to-Head, Key Stats, and Match Preview

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 heats up as India Women face South Africa Women at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Scheduled for 3:00 PM IST, this tenth fixture of the tournament promises a thrilling battle, with both sides seeking momentum and crucial points in the group stage.

India Women’s Form Guide: Momentum and Key Performances

India have started the World Cup with authority, winning their first two matches with a mix of resilience and explosive batting. Against Sri Lanka, the Indian lineup recovered from 124/6 to post a DLS-adjusted 270, with lower-order contributions proving decisive. They then outclassed Pakistan, scoring 247 and bowling out their rivals for 159, securing a commanding 88-run victory.

Preparations leading into the World Cup, including a competitive ODI series against defending champions Australia, helped India fine-tune both batting and bowling. Although they lost 1–2, the matches offered valuable insights, particularly in managing high-pressure situations. Warm-up fixtures provided mixed outcomes, including a heavy defeat to England and a four-wicket win over New Zealand, highlighting India’s ability to bounce back and adapt.

Star Performers: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur have been instrumental, with Mandhana already amassing 959 runs this year, including four centuries. Their form will be crucial in maintaining India’s unbeaten streak.

South Africa Women’s Form Guide: A Tale of Resurgence

South Africa’s campaign began with a shock, being bowled out for just 69 against England, resulting in a heavy 10-wicket loss. However, they quickly regrouped, defeating New Zealand by six wickets and demonstrating their ability to recover under pressure.

Their road to the World Cup has been inconsistent, including a single win in four Tri-Nation Series matches, but series victories in the West Indies and Pakistan have rebuilt confidence. Mixed results in warm-up matches, including one washout and a four-wicket win, further prepared them for the rigors of the tournament.

Key Players: Tazmin Brits, the fastest player to seven ODI hundreds, along with captain Laura Wolvaardt and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, will spearhead South Africa’s challenge against India.

Head-to-Head Record: India Holds the Upper Hand

India and South Africa have clashed 33 times in ODIs, with India winning 20 encounters and South Africa 12. Their most recent matches in the Tri-Nation Series saw India prevail in both games by 15 and 23 runs, respectively. This historical dominance gives India a psychological edge, but South Africa’s recent resurgence suggests the clash in Visakhapatnam will be fiercely contested.

Stats to Watch:

Smriti Mandhana averages 53.29 against South Africa, scoring three centuries.

Harmanpreet Kaur is 84 runs shy of 1,000 World Cup runs, aiming to join the elite list alongside Mithali Raj.

Marizanne Kapp is just four wickets away from equaling Shabnim Ismail for the most World Cup wickets by a South African.

Pitch and Conditions: What to Expect in Vizag

The Visakhapatnam pitch is expected to be slightly damp due to pre-match showers but should remain conducive to batting. Scores around 270 are considered competitive. The weather will be muggy, with temperatures in the low 30s Celsius, testing players’ endurance. Both teams have strong batting depth, spinners, and pacers capable of adapting to these conditions.