India Women Vs South Africa Women: Where To Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Live?

Cricket fans across the globe are gearing up for a historic clash as India Women take on South Africa Women in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final. The blockbuster match will be held on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This final marks one of the most anticipated moments in women’s cricket history, as both sides eye their maiden ODI World Cup title.

Match Details

Fixture: India Women vs South Africa Women - ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST (9:30 AM GMT)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

A Historic Showdown Awaits

This final will be India’s third appearance in an ODI World Cup final after 2005 and 2017, while South Africa Women have reached the summit clash for the first time in their history. Both teams have displayed exceptional form throughout the tournament, making this a battle of two deserving contenders.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has looked dominant throughout the competition, riding on strong performances from Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma. Meanwhile, South Africa’s charge has been led by Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Ayabonga Khaka, who have shown grit and balance in both departments.

When and Where to Watch - TV and Live Streaming Details

In India:

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (App and Website)

In South Africa:

TV: SuperSport Cricket

Streaming: SuperSport App

In the UK:

TV: Sky Sports Cricket

Streaming: Sky Go

In Australia:

TV: Fox Sports

Streaming: Kayo Sports

In the USA and Canada:

TV: Willow TV

Streaming: ESPN+

Global Streaming:

Fans worldwide can check icc-cricket.com/broadcast for official global streaming partners.