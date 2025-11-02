Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978859https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-women-vs-south-africa-women-where-to-watch-icc-women-s-world-cup-2025-final-live-2978859.html
NewsCricket
IND W VS SA W FINAL 2025

India Women Vs South Africa Women: Where To Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Live?

The final of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 sees India taking on South Africa at Navi Mumbai on Sunday at 3 PM IST.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 06:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Women Vs South Africa Women: Where To Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Live?Image Credit:- X

Cricket fans across the globe are gearing up for a historic clash as India Women take on South Africa Women in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final. The blockbuster match will be held on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This final marks one of the most anticipated moments in women’s cricket history, as both sides eye their maiden ODI World Cup title.

Match Details

Fixture: India Women vs South Africa Women - ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST (9:30 AM GMT)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

A Historic Showdown Awaits

This final will be India’s third appearance in an ODI World Cup final after 2005 and 2017, while South Africa Women have reached the summit clash for the first time in their history. Both teams have displayed exceptional form throughout the tournament, making this a battle of two deserving contenders.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has looked dominant throughout the competition, riding on strong performances from Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma. Meanwhile, South Africa’s charge has been led by Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Ayabonga Khaka, who have shown grit and balance in both departments.

When and Where to Watch - TV and Live Streaming Details

In India:

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (App and Website)

In South Africa:

TV: SuperSport Cricket

Streaming: SuperSport App

In the UK:

TV: Sky Sports Cricket

Streaming: Sky Go

In Australia:

TV: Fox Sports

Streaming: Kayo Sports

In the USA and Canada:

TV: Willow TV

Streaming: ESPN+

Global Streaming:

Fans worldwide can check icc-cricket.com/broadcast for official global streaming partners.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

game night snacks
Game Night Feast: Finger Foods That Steal the Show
Winter Comfort Food
Binge-Watching this Winter? Pair It with these Comfort Meals
winter food
Cold Days, Warm Plates: Delicious Foods to Keep You Toasty This Winter
DNA Exclusive
DNA: China Unveils Claimed 'Sixth-Generation' Fighter Jet Amid Global Tensions
RSS
RSS Rejects Kharge's Ban Call Amid Centenary Planning At Jabalpur Meet
Bangladesh
Awami League Commands Strong Support Base In Bangladesh: Report
Bihar elections 2025
‘Jungle Raj’ Vs ‘No Double Engine’: Shah, Priyanka Trade Barbs Ahead Of Polls
Vande Bharat news
Vande Bharat Express Kochi -Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More
Operation Sindoor
'Never Before In History Any PM Gave Free Hand To Forces': Army Chief Dwivedi
party snacks
The Ultimate Party Plate Guide for Your Next House Get-Together