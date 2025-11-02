India Women Vs South Africa Women: Where To Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Live?
The final of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 sees India taking on South Africa at Navi Mumbai on Sunday at 3 PM IST.
Cricket fans across the globe are gearing up for a historic clash as India Women take on South Africa Women in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final. The blockbuster match will be held on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This final marks one of the most anticipated moments in women’s cricket history, as both sides eye their maiden ODI World Cup title.
Match Details
Fixture: India Women vs South Africa Women - ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Time: 3:00 PM IST (9:30 AM GMT)
Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
A Historic Showdown Awaits
This final will be India’s third appearance in an ODI World Cup final after 2005 and 2017, while South Africa Women have reached the summit clash for the first time in their history. Both teams have displayed exceptional form throughout the tournament, making this a battle of two deserving contenders.
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has looked dominant throughout the competition, riding on strong performances from Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma. Meanwhile, South Africa’s charge has been led by Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Ayabonga Khaka, who have shown grit and balance in both departments.
When and Where to Watch - TV and Live Streaming Details
In India:
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (App and Website)
In South Africa:
TV: SuperSport Cricket
Streaming: SuperSport App
In the UK:
TV: Sky Sports Cricket
Streaming: Sky Go
In Australia:
TV: Fox Sports
Streaming: Kayo Sports
In the USA and Canada:
TV: Willow TV
Streaming: ESPN+
Global Streaming:
Fans worldwide can check icc-cricket.com/broadcast for official global streaming partners.
