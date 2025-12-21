Advertisement
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?

The highly anticipated India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I series promises an exciting contest as two competitive Asian sides lock horns in the shortest format of the game.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?

The highly anticipated India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I series promises an exciting contest as two competitive Asian sides lock horns in the shortest format of the game. With the rise of women’s cricket and increasing fan engagement, viewers across India and abroad are keen to catch every moment of the action live.

Here’s a complete guide on live streaming, TV telecast, match timing, and venue details for the IND-W vs SL-W T20I clash.

Match Overview

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20I

Format: Women’s T20 International

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

Both teams come into the series with a mix of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent, making this contest an important one in the build-up to future ICC tournaments.

Live Telecast Details (India)

Fans can watch the match live on television via the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcast rights for women’s international cricket in India. The match will be telecast live across select Star Sports channels in HD and SD.

Live Streaming Details (India)

For viewers who prefer watching online, the JioHotstar platform will provide live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I.

Platform: JioHotstar (App & Website)

Availability: Mobile, desktop, smart TV

Fans can tune in before the toss to enjoy pre-match analysis, expert insights, and live coverage throughout the game.

International Viewing Options

Sri Lanka: Local sports broadcasters are expected to carry the live telecast.

Other regions: Viewers should check official cricket broadcasters or digital platforms available in their respective countries.

What to Expect from the Match

India Women will look to assert dominance at home with their strong batting depth and versatile bowling attack, while Sri Lanka Women aim to challenge the hosts with disciplined bowling and fearless top-order batting. With both teams focusing on momentum and combinations, the T20I encounter is expected to be fast-paced and competitive.

Final Word

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I is more than just a bilateral clash; it’s another step forward in the growing popularity of women’s cricket. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, fans are set for an entertaining evening of high-quality cricket.

