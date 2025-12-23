India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where And How To Watch IND-W vs SL-W Live?

India Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the second T20 International of the five-match series on Tuesday, December 23, at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. With the hosts already 1-0 up after a dominant opening win, fans are keen to know the live streaming details, telecast options, match timing, and where to catch every ball live. Fresh from their historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side looks settled, confident, and hungry to maintain momentum. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be desperate for a turnaround to keep the series alive.

When is the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I match scheduled?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I will be played on Tuesday, December 23. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST. This evening fixture ensures prime-time viewing for cricket fans across India.

Where will the IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I will be hosted at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The venue has traditionally favored disciplined bowling early on, followed by fluent strokeplay under lights. India will be familiar with the conditions, having played and won the opening match at the same ground.

Where can fans watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live on TV?

The live telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I will be available on the Star Sports Network. Viewers can tune into Star Sports channels in multiple languages to catch the match live on television.

How to watch IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I live streaming online?

For fans who prefer watching the match online, live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The platform will offer seamless live coverage, making it accessible across mobile, tablet, and desktop devices.

Why is this match important for India Women?

India Women dominated the first T20I, winning by eight wickets after restricting Sri Lanka to 121 for 6. Jemimah Rodrigues starred with an unbeaten 69, continuing her excellent post World Cup form. While the batting and bowling units delivered convincingly, captain Harmanpreet Kaur pointed out lapses in fielding that need immediate correction.

The second T20I gives India a chance to sharpen their overall standards, especially with the Women’s T20 World Cup approaching next year. A win here would put them firmly in control of the series.

What went wrong for Sri Lanka Women in the opening T20I?

Sri Lanka struggled to build momentum with the bat and failed to challenge India’s bowlers. Their bowling also lacked consistency in length, which allowed Indian batters to score freely. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, the visitors will need a much-improved performance in both departments to compete in the second T20I.

What does the head-to-head record say about IND-W vs SL-W?

India Women have a dominant head-to-head record against Sri Lanka Women in T20Is, winning 21 of the 27 matches played so far. At home, India lead 5-2, underlining their stronghold against the island nation. These numbers make India overwhelming favorites heading into the Vizag clash.

What are the squads for the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I?

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.