She tossed one up nicely outside off with a bit of dip and enticed Sophie into a forward defence, only for the ball to sneak through the gate and knock the stumps over. The comprehensive victory coming in front of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who gave a pep talk to the Indian team before the start of day’s play, as well as ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and Secretary Devajit Saikia encapsulated India's absolute dominance in all three facets of the game throughout the four days.