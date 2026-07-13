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India Women win historic Lord's Test, thrash England Women by 270 runs

Chasing an improbable world-record target of 457 runs, England’s lower-order resistance was systematically dismantled by the Indian spin duo of Sneh Rana (4-42) and Deepti Sharma (2-36) in the first session, as the hosts were bundled out for 186 in 62.5 overs.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
India Women win historic Lord's Test, thrash England Women by 270 runs
Image Credit: IANS

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