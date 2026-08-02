The Indian women's team for the Asia Cup 2026 has been finalised, with Harmanpreet Kaur set to lead a 15-member squad for the continental tournament. The selectors have largely retained the core of the side picked for the upcoming Asian Games, making just one change to the squad.
The biggest talking point from the selection is the continued omission of Yastika Bhatia, despite the wicketkeeper-batter's impressive century in the Lord's Test. Instead, the selectors have once again placed their faith in 18-year-old G Kamalini, who retains her spot as the second wicketkeeper in the squad.
The only change from the Asian Games squad is the absence of Shreyanka Patil, who is continuing her rehabilitation after suffering an ankle ligament injury during the T20 World Cup. Although Shreyanka was included in the Asian Games squad announced earlier, her participation in that tournament remains subject to clearing a final fitness test.
Leg-spinning all-rounder Prema Rawat, who replaced Shreyanka during the T20 World Cup, has retained her place in the Asia Cup squad. Rawat featured in India's group-stage match against South Africa in Manchester, where she remained unbeaten on three runs from two deliveries and bowled two wicketless overs, conceding 21 runs.
The official schedule for the Asia Cup 2026 is yet to be announced, but the tournament is expected to be held between late August and mid-September. It will serve as an important preparatory event ahead of the Asian Games in Japan, scheduled to take place from September 17 to 22.
SQUAD ANNOUNCED!(@The_SportsTiger) August 2, 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Team India at the Women's Asia Cup 2026, while Prema Rawat earns a place in the squad.
A new challenge, fresh faces, and one goal—bringing the trophy home! #WomensAsiaCup #TeamIndia #HarmanpreetKaur #AsiaCup2026 pic.twitter.com/d3PjCG6HtI
Meanwhile, several senior Indian players are currently competing in The Hundred in England. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh are all in action in the franchise competition before rejoining the national setup.
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
Reserves: Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry (wk), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Minnu Mani.
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