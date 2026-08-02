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India Women's Asia Cup 2026 squad announced: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead 15-member side, Yastika Bhatia misses out

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2026, with the selectors retaining the core group from the upcoming Asian Games squad. Yastika Bhatia continues to miss out, while Prema Rawat retains her place as Shreyanka Patil remains sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 07:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
India Women's Asia Cup 2026 squad announced: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead 15-member side, Yastika Bhatia misses out
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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India Women's Asia Cup 2026 squad announced: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead 15-member side, Yastika Bhatia misses out
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