In a landmark moment for Indian women’s cricket, the India Women’s team scripted history by defeating England in a five-match T20I series, sealing a commanding 3-1 lead with a game to spare. This remarkable triumph at Old Trafford, Manchester marks the first time any team has beaten England in a five-match T20I series, and the first time India Women have won a T20I series on English soil.

Dominant Spin Attack Smothers England’s Batting Line-up

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, England Women struggled against India’s spin-heavy attack, managing only 126/7 in their 20 overs. While four of England’s top six crossed 15 runs, none could anchor the innings. The turning point came through the brilliant spin trio of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Shree Charani, who collectively picked up six of the seven wickets.

Radha Yadav stood out with figures of 2/15 in four overs, stifling the scoring and striking at crucial moments. Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani each chipped in with timely breakthroughs, while Amanjot Kaur’s economical 1/20 ensured no room for recovery. England’s only resistance came through a 25-run unbeaten stand between Sophie Ecclestone and Issy Wong, salvaging some pride in a low-scoring effort.

Mandhana-Verma Duo Set the Tone in Clinical Chase

India’s response was swift and calculated. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma once again gave the team a flying start, adding 56 runs in just seven overs. Shafali was the early aggressor, smashing 31 off 19 balls, including six boundaries, while Mandhana played a composed knock of 32 off 31, adapting smartly to the slow surface.

Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur kept the momentum intact, ensuring there were no jitters in the modest chase. Harmanpreet’s calm 26 off 25 and Jemimah’s handy 18 off 17 wrapped up the game with three overs to spare. India finished at 127/4 in 17 overs, registering a convincing six-wicket win.

Despite the loss, Sophie Ecclestone marked her 100th T20I with a tight spell of 1/20, but lacked support from the other end.

Historic Milestone and Shift in T20I Power Dynamics

This series win isn’t just a statistic — it signals India’s growing strength in T20I cricket. For a team long considered underdogs in overseas conditions, this result stands tall as a symbol of maturity, planning, and belief. Under Harmanpreet Kaur’s astute leadership, the Indian team has showcased remarkable depth, particularly in its bowling unit.

What makes this win even more special is that it came against a top-tier side missing experienced campaigner Nat Sciver-Brunt, yet boasting names like Beaumont, Wyatt, and Ecclestone. England's inability to counter India’s strategic use of spin and disciplined batting shows a clear shift in the balance of power in women's T20I cricket.

Eyes on the Whitewash as India Eyes Dominance

With the series already in the bag, India now heads into the final T20I with momentum on their side. A 4-1 series win would not only reinforce their superiority but also serve as a major boost ahead of future ICC events. For England, the finale offers a chance to regroup, restore pride, and address key areas of concern — especially their middle-order batting and death bowling.

Key Performers at a Glance

Radha Yadav: 2/15 (4 overs) – Economical and effective, the game-changer in the middle overs

Shafali Verma: 31 (19 balls) – Explosive start that broke England’s morale early

Smriti Mandhana: 32 (31 balls) – Anchored the chase with composure

Harmanpreet Kaur: 26 (25 balls) – Leadership under pressure, calm finisher

Deepti Sharma & Shree Charani: Consistent breakthroughs to strangle England’s innings