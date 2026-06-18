/India create WC history, become 2nd team in the world to...

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma produced a batting masterclass as India cruised to a commanding 95-run victory over the Netherlands in their Women's T20 World Cup clash on Wednesday. The Indian opening duo dismantled the Netherlands bowling attack, with Mandhana smashing 74 off 47 deliveries and Shafali blasting 55 from 38 balls to propel India to 209/5, the highest total in the team's Women's T20 World Cup history.
With the record-breaking effort, India became only the second team after England to cross the 200-run mark in a Women's T20 World Cup match.
India Register One of the Highest Totals in Women's T20 World Cup History
India's 209/5 now ranks as the third-highest team total in Women's T20 World Cup history. England continue to hold the record with 219/1 against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in 2026, while their 213/5 against Pakistan in Cape Town in 2023 occupies second place.
India's latest effort moved them ahead of South Africa's 195/3 against Thailand in Canberra in 2020 and their own previous best of 194/5 against New Zealand in Providence in 2018.
Mandhana and Shafali Lay the Perfect Foundation
After the Netherlands elected to field first, Mandhana and Shafali wasted little time asserting their dominance. The pair stitched together a match-defining opening partnership of 115 runs from just 70 deliveries, putting India firmly in control from the outset. Shafali was the more aggressive batter during the powerplay as India raced to 59 runs in the first six overs. She punished the Netherlands bowlers for their lack of discipline, with a stunning lofted drive over extra cover off Isabel Woning among the highlights. The pressure forced Netherlands captain Babette de Leede into frequent bowling changes, while Myrthe van den Raad struggled for control, conceding six wides in the sixth over.
Mandhana accelerated after the powerplay, confidently taking on both pace and spin. She struck four boundaries in as many deliveries during the 15th over bowled by Silver Siegers.
Late Cameos Push India Beyond 200
Although Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur were unable to capitalise after the dismissal of the openers, India maintained their momentum through impactful late contributions. Richa Ghosh smashed 20 runs from just eight deliveries, while Deepti Sharma added a quickfire 10 off two balls to ensure India crossed the 200-run mark.
Early Injury Scare for India
India suffered an early setback when off-spinner Shreyanka Patil twisted her ankle while fielding off the first ball of the match and had to be stretchered off the field. The extent of her injury remains unclear ahead of India's next fixture.
Bowlers Complete Comprehensive Victory
The Netherlands never managed to build momentum in their chase and were bowled out for 114 in 17.3 overs. Captain Babette de Leede top-scored with 28 from 27 balls, while Sterre Kalis contributed 18 off 13 deliveries. Making her Women's T20 World Cup debut, pacer Nandani Sharma enjoyed an impressive outing by claiming her first ICC wicket when opener Heather Siegers was caught at cover.
Deepti Sharma struck early once again, dismissing Phebe Molkenboer in her opening over after her strong showing against Pakistan. Kalis and de Leede briefly threatened with some positive strokeplay, but India quickly regained control.
Spinner Shree Charani dismantled the Netherlands middle and lower order and even came close to claiming a hat-trick in the 17th over. She also dismissed Robine Rijke in her third over to cap another influential spell. Kalis was later bowled by Shafali Verma after misjudging the line of the delivery, while de Leede was stumped off Nandani Sharma after charging down the pitch.
South Africa Await India's Next Challenge
India will now turn their attention to a tougher test against South Africa in Manchester on June 21 as they look to build on their impressive start to the tournament.
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