/India create WC history, become 2nd team in the world to...

After the Netherlands elected to field first, Mandhana and Shafali wasted little time asserting their dominance. The pair stitched together a match-defining opening partnership of 115 runs from just 70 deliveries, putting India firmly in control from the outset. Shafali was the more aggressive batter during the powerplay as India raced to 59 runs in the first six overs. She punished the Netherlands bowlers for their lack of discipline, with a stunning lofted drive over extra cover off Isabel Woning among the highlights. The pressure forced Netherlands captain Babette de Leede into frequent bowling changes, while Myrthe van den Raad struggled for control, conceding six wides in the sixth over.