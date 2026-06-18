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India create WC history, become 2nd team in the world to...

The Indian opening duo dismantled the Netherlands bowling attack, with Mandhana smashing 74 off 47 deliveries and Shafali blasting 55 from 38 balls to propel India to 209/5, the highest total in the team's Women's T20 World Cup history.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 08:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
India create WC history, become 2nd team in the world to...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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