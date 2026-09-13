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India Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India want revenge for 2024 defeat: Harmanpreet Kaur sends final warning

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has asked her team to avoid overthinking the Women's Asia Cup final and instead rely on the strengths that have carried them through the tournament. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
India Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India want revenge for 2024 defeat: Harmanpreet Kaur sends final warning
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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India Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India want revenge for 2024 defeat: Harmanpreet Kaur sends final warning
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