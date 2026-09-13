India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has asked her team to avoid overthinking the Women's Asia Cup final and instead rely on the strengths that have carried them through the tournament. India will meet defending champions Sri Lanka in the title clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 13, with the match scheduled for 8 PM IST.
The final also gives India an opportunity to settle the disappointment of the 2024 edition, when Sri Lanka chased down India's 165 run target with eight wickets in hand. Harmanpreet, however, does not see the contest as one between a superior and inferior side.
Trust The Strengths
"Whenever you are playing a match which is so important to win the tournament, that day it is all about just playing on your strength and backing your strength," Harmanpreet said at the pre-final press conference.
She urged her players not to search for extraordinary solutions when simple execution could be enough.
"Rather than trying too many things and thinking of doing something extraordinary, it is all about sticking to your strength, backing yourself and trusting your gut feeling."
Reflecting on the previous final against Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet acknowledged the quality of their opponents.
"Last time when we played against Sri Lanka, they came up with some really solid plans and solid performances. T20 is all about on a given day who is going to play the best cricket, they are going to win," she said.
"There is no doubt about any team being stronger or any team being lesser than anyone. It is all about playing good cricket on an important day."
India have also benefited from contributions across their squad during the tournament.
"Everyone in the team is very important and their contribution means a lot to us. It is good to see that whoever is getting the opportunity, they are coming up with some really solid performances," she said.
"Our batting unit came up in difficult situations and still managed to get runs on the board, while whenever we are bowling, our bowlers have come up with some really solid performances."
Batters Must Take Responsibility
Harmanpreet admitted that scoring freely on the Dubai surface has presented challenges and believes India's batters will need patience before launching their attacks.
"This pitch is a little tough to bat on, but at the same time we just need to back ourselves, back our strength. We know we have such a good batting lineup," she said.
"Whoever is doing well on that day should take the responsibility and finish the game for the team."
She further stressed the importance of a batter staying at the crease once settled.
"You have to really spend some time and then you can go for your shot. Whoever is settled, that person needs to take the responsibility and play till the end," she said.
Chamari Athapaththu Challenge
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu remains one of the biggest threats to India's hopes, but Harmanpreet said the bowling plans cannot revolve around one player alone.
"We definitely want to take her wicket as soon as possible because we know how dangerous she is when she is batting. We want to come up with some solid plans against her, not only against her, but all the batters," she said.
No Pressure Over Toss
Harmanpreet also refused to attach unnecessary importance to the toss.
"I don't put any pressure on myself because toss is something which I feel is not in my control. We have been playing here for almost two weeks. We know the conditions, the pitch, and I think it is all about trusting your plans, trusting your gut feeling and backing them," she said.
With India entering the final after a 40 run victory over Bangladesh, the captain wants composure rather than experimentation.
"We have seen whenever we are trying to do something special or something extraordinary, we have always made so many mistakes," she said.
"Tomorrow's match is all about trusting yourself and trying to make fewer mistakes on the field. The team which makes fewer mistakes in an important game has more chances to win."
Fans Can Make The Difference
Harmanpreet also highlighted the impact of Indian supporters inside the stadium.
"They have been our biggest strength whenever we are playing. They come and cheer for us. They play a big part in our lives," she said.
"When the stadium is packed, you feel more positive and you want to do more for your team. They mean a lot to us and hopefully they will come and cheer for the teams tomorrow."
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