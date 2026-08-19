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India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check wins required, Updated WTC standings for Gill & Co. after 1st Test win vs SL

 India's Test squad guided by captain Shubman Gill, has significantly revitalized its qualification outlook for the ICC World Test Championship 2027 final after 1st Test win vs Sri Lanka at Galle.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check wins required, Updated WTC standings for Gill & Co. after 1st Test win vs SL
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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