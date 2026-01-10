Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005086https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/indian-agent-slur-on-tamim-iqbal-sparks-civil-war-in-bangladesh-cricket-players-demand-bcb-official-s-exit-3005086.html
NewsCricket‘Indian Agent’ Slur On Tamim Iqbal Sparks Civil War In Bangladesh Cricket; Players Demand BCB Official’s Exit
TAMIM IQBAL INDIAN AGENT ROW

‘Indian Agent’ Slur On Tamim Iqbal Sparks Civil War In Bangladesh Cricket; Players Demand BCB Official’s Exit

The remark has triggered a rare and unified rebellion from the national dressing room.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 06:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The fallout was instantaneous.
  • Relations between the BCB and the BCCI have soured recently following the BCCI’s directive to KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman without a clear explanation.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Indian Agent’ Slur On Tamim Iqbal Sparks Civil War In Bangladesh Cricket; Players Demand BCB Official’s ExitCredits - AI

The Bangladesh cricketing fraternity has been plunged into a state of unprecedented internal strife following a "defamatory" social media outburst by a senior board official. M. Nazmul Islam, the BCB Finance Committee Chairman, has drawn universal condemnation after labeling legendary opener Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent."

The remark has triggered a rare and unified rebellion from the national dressing room, with senior stars like Taskin Ahmed and Mominul Haque breaking rank to publicly rebuke the board director.

The Spark: A Facebook Attack

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The controversy ignited after Tamim Iqbal, 36, suggested that the BCB should prioritize diplomatic dialogue over "emotional decision-making" regarding Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. Tamim’s call for a measured approach was met with a scathing public post by Nazmul Islam.

"This time, the people of Bangladesh witnessed, with their own eyes, the emergence of yet another proven Indian agent," Nazmul wrote on his verified Facebook page.

Players Revolt

The fallout was instantaneous. Current national stars, who rarely speak out against board hierarchy for fear of contract repercussions, took to social media to stand with their former captain.

Taskin Ahmed: "Such remarks directed at a former cricketer who has given his life to the game are not in the interests of Bangladesh cricket. We need responsible leadership, not insults."

Mominul Haque: "It is a lack of basic decorum. A senior cricketer was deliberately humiliated in public. This is a direct conflict with the board’s ethics. We demand a public apology."

CWAB Issues Ultimatum

The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has officially submitted a protest letter to the BCB President. In a strongly worded statement, the body expressed "outrage and shock."

"To call the most successful opener in our history an 'agent' of another country for simply advising restraint is utterly condemnable," the CWAB stated. "This raises serious questions about the code of conduct governing board directors. We demand accountability and a public apology immediately."

Geopolitical Tensions

The internal rift comes at a fragile time for the BCB. Relations between the BCB and the BCCI have soured recently following the BCCI’s directive to KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman without a clear explanation. This led to the BCB formally asking the ICC to move their World Cup matches out of India—a move Tamim had cautioned against, leading to the "agent" accusation.

Legacy of a Legend

Tamim Iqbal’s statistics underscore the weight of the insult. With over 15,000 international runs across 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is, he remains the most prolific batsman in the nation's history.

The BCB President’s office has yet to issue a formal response, but with the national team unified against the director, the board faces a mounting crisis of credibility just months before a major global tournament.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran Protests 2026
Iran Unrest: Friday Of Reckoning? Khamenei Regime Faces Widespread Protests
us venezuela
'No Safe Haven For...': US Seizes Another Oil Tanker In Caribbean Sea | WATCH
Trump-Modi
Trump's 'Sir, May I Come In?' to Lutnick's 'Modi No Call': US Tactic Exposed
Aam Aadmi Party
BJP MLA Kapil Mishra Posted Fabricated Video Targeting Atishi: AAP
Uttar Pradesh
UP Has Transformed Its Limitless Potential Into Tangible Outcomes: Yogi
2026 West Bengal Elections
Humayun Kabir: A Challenge For TMC Or Just A Pawn Of Banerjee's Chess Game?
Sirmaur bus accident
Extremely Saddening: PM Modi, Leaders Express Grief Over Himachal Bus Tragedy
pm modi gujarat news
PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: Itinerary Includes Somnath, Rajkot, Ahmedabad – Check
AAP news
AAP Protests And Demands Dismissal Of Kapil Mishra For Insulting Guru Sahibs
Turkman Gate stone-pelting
Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Incident: Court Sends 8 Accused To Judicial Custody