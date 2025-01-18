Indian Announce Squad For ODI Series vs England, Harshit Rana Included; Check Details

India have announced the 15-member squad for the three match ODI series against England, which will be played from February 6. The same squad will represent India in the 2025 Champions Trophy but Harshit Rana has been picked for the England ODI series only.

Harshit will be part of the England ODI series as back-up for Jasprit Bumrah, who may not be ready for the first two matches of the bilateral series.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team," Agarkar said during a press conference which he addressed alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

Back spasm prevented Bumrah from bowling on the fifth day of the Sydney Test against Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will play a three match ODI series against England on February 6, 9 and 12. It will serve as an important preparation for the Indian team before the Champions Trophy, which will be played from February 19 in Pakistan and in UAE.

India Squad For ODI Series Against England

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana*