WATCH - Indian batting legend Virat Kohli said 'Once I am done, I will be...'

Virat Kohli, the modern face of Indian cricket and one of the game’s greatest run-machines, delivered this powerful and introspective statement during a heartfelt interaction ahead of a crucial IPL match in 2024. The quote came at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pre-season gala dinner in May 2024, just before their do-or-die clash against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

In a candid moment when asked about his future and retirement plans, Kohli opened up about his philosophy toward the end of his career. He emphasized living fully in the present while accepting the finite nature of a sportsman’s journey.

Smiling as he spoke, he said the line that has since become one of his most viral and motivational quotes:

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"Once I am done, I will be gone... you won't see me for a while. So I want to give my everything till the time I play and that's the only thing that keeps me going."

Once I'm done, I'll be gone , You won't see me for a while pic.twitter.com/7hHqVXuBy1 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 6, 2026

Context Behind Kohli’s Powerful Statement

This revelation came during a transitional phase in Kohli’s career. Having stepped down from Test captaincy in 2021 amid intense scrutiny, he continued to dominate in limited-overs cricket and the IPL.

By 2024, at 35, questions around his longevity across formats were growing louder, especially with young talents pushing for opportunities. The IPL season carried high stakes for RCB, and Kohli remained focused on maximizing every moment on the field.

He described his approach as “working backward from an end date,” ensuring he doesn’t overstay or become a diminished version of himself.

A Philosophy Built on Total Commitment

At its core, the quote reflects Kohli’s all-in mindset. There is no room for half-measures. For him, it is about giving everything until the very end and then stepping away completely.

This mentality mirrors his evolution from a fiery young batter inspired by Sachin Tendulkar to a fitness icon and one of cricket’s most consistent performers under pressure.

His approach promotes authenticity—playing with full intensity rather than clinging to past success.

The Meaning: No Half Measures, No Lingering

Kohli’s statement also signals a rare clarity about retirement. Unlike many athletes who extend their careers, he envisions a clean break.

The idea is simple: contribute fully while present, then make space for the next generation without overshadowing them.

This mindset has been central to his success fueling comebacks, defining leadership moments, and shaping iconic performances across formats.

Legacy of a Modern Day Great

Kohli’s career represents the demands of modern cricket elite fitness, mental resilience, and relentless hunger for excellence. From leading India to historic wins, including the 2018–19 Test series in Australia, to setting benchmarks in consistency and intensity, his journey has inspired a generation.

His words continue to resonate with fans, especially during IPL seasons, serving as a reminder that greatness lies in giving everything while it lasts and walking away with dignity.