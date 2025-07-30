Indian Captain Shubman Gill On Verge Of Creating History, Will Surpass Don Bradman’s All-Time Record If He Scores...

IND vs ENG: India’s young captain Shubman Gill is on the brink of rewriting cricket history. As the fifth and final Test against England begins at The Oval on July 31, Gill stands just 253 runs away from surpassing a legendary mark set by none other than Sir Don Bradman. With a golden run of form in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gill now has a realistic chance to achieve something no batter has done in nearly a century.

Gill’s Incredible Form in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Shubman Gill has been in sensational form throughout the ongoing Test series against England. In just four matches, the 25-year-old has already piled up 721 runs at a staggering average of 90.25, including four centuries and a career-best score of 269.

Not only has he been India's most consistent performer, but he’s also the leading run-scorer of the series, showing remarkable composure and dominance in challenging English conditions.

The Record in Sight: 253 Runs to Bradman

The legendary Sir Don Bradman holds the record for the most runs scored in a single Test series—974 runs, which he amassed during the 1930 Ashes series in England. That record has stood unchallenged for 94 years.

Gill now needs just 253 runs in the final Test to surpass Bradman and etch his name alongside the greatest ever. It’s a massive ask, but not an impossible one—especially for a batter who once smashed 430 runs in a single Test at Edgbaston earlier this series.

Top 3 Run-Getters in a Single Test Series

Don Bradman (Australia) – 974 runs, 1930 vs England

Wally Hammond (England) – 905 runs, 1928 vs West Indies

Mark Taylor (Australia) – 839 runs, 1989 vs England

If Gill crosses the 974-run mark, he will become the highest scorer in a single Test series in world cricket history, dethroning Bradman’s long-standing record.

Gavaskar’s Record Also Under Threat

Even if the world record remains out of reach, Gill is poised to break another milestone—most runs in a Test series by an Indian. That record is currently held by Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 774 runs against West Indies in 1970.

Gill now needs just 53 more runs to go past Gavaskar, a feat that seems well within his grasp. Like Gill, Gavaskar had also scored four centuries in that series, finishing with an exceptional average of 154.80.

Can Gill Deliver in the Final Test?

With India seeking a series-clinching win at The Oval, the pressure will be immense. But Gill has shown time and again that he thrives under pressure. His masterclass at Edgbaston was a testimony to his hunger for big scores, and if he finds his rhythm early, records could tumble once again.

Whether or not he surpasses Bradman, Gill has already made this series his own with a mix of elegance, aggression, and consistency rarely seen in modern Test cricket.