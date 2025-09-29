Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav Donates Asia Cup 2025 Match Fees To Pahalgam Attack Victims And Armed Forces

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has announced that he will donate all his individual match fees from the Asia Cup 2025 to the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces. “I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,” Yadav wrote on X (formerly Twitter). With India’s T20 players earning ₹4 lakh per match, Yadav’s seven-match participation translates into a donation of ₹28 lakh.

Dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces

During the post-match press conference, Yadav clarified that his gesture was specifically dedicated to the Indian Army. He highlighted the importance of honoring the bravery of soldiers and supporting the families affected by tragic events. “Hope they continue to inspire us all. We give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Yadav said. The decision was reportedly made in alignment with the Indian government and the BCCI.

Political Allegations and ICC Fine

Yadav’s tribute sparked controversy, with critics accusing him of mixing politics with cricket. A Pakistani journalist alleged he was “the first captain to mix politics with cricket,” to which Yadav quipped, refusing further comment.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined him 30% of his match fee for the “Pahalgam tribute” comments, following a complaint from Pakistan. ICC match referee Richie Richardson led the hearing, while the BCCI has lodged an appeal. Yadav pleaded not guilty but was reportedly warned against making statements perceived as political during the tournament.

India Refuses Trophy from Pakistan’s ACC Chief

India’s stand extended to the Asia Cup 2025 trophy presentation. Following their final win over Pakistan, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as ACC chief.

The ceremony was delayed by about an hour, with the Pakistan team exiting the dressing room later than usual. After distributing mementos and individual awards, the presentation concluded abruptly, following an announcement that India would not accept the trophy.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan had sought ICC intervention after the Indian team refused customary handshakes post-match, further heightening tensions.

Tensions Off the Field Overshadow India vs Pakistan Rivalry

The Asia Cup 2025, while featuring intense on-field contests, has also been marked by political and off-field controversies, including Yadav’s donation, refusal to shake hands, and trophy snub. Despite this, India’s performance on the field has remained dominant, culminating in their title-winning campaign.