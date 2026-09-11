/Indian 'Dhurandhar' in Pakistan cricket team? Mike Hesson’s 'loyalty' questioned over IPL links

Pakistan's worsening crisis has now triggered questions over Mike Hesson's loyalty, with former captain Rashid Latif raising concerns about the New Zealander's previous work in the Indian Premier League.
Latif's remarks have added another controversy around Pakistan cricket at a time when the team is struggling badly in England and facing the prospect of a 0-3 Test series whitewash. Hesson, who was appointed Pakistan's white-ball coach in May 2025, previously worked in the IPL, including with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Latif Raises Questions Over Hesson
Latif compared Hesson's background with former Pakistan coaches Bob Woolmer and Geoff Lawson before expressing reservations about coaches who arrive after working in the IPL.
'Mike Hesson, for me, security concerns are a different thing, but the loyalty factor is very important for a foreign coach. When I talk about Bob Woolmer, I know he was loyal. He had such loyalty. Then, if I talk about Geoff Lawson as a person, as a player, he was professional. He stayed in Lahore. He had loyalty,' Latif said during a YouTube discussion.
Mike hesson is an Indian agent— Indian Cricket (@Indiancric1cm) September 10, 2026
Rashid Latif said, " Mike Hesson has been involved with the IPL and has spent time in India, it is possible he is an Indian agent someone might have sent him."
Rashid Latif watched the 'Dhurandhar' last night. That is why he has gone mad. pic.twitter.com/HRdLAwgIcz
He then turned specifically towards coaches with IPL experience.
'All the others who have come, please help me remember; all of them were foreigners who became Pakistani coaches. They all did their work with heart. I am not putting the blame on anyone, but the coach who has come after doing IPL. There will always be doubt about him,' he said.
Latif also stressed that loyalty should be examined when foreign coaches are appointed.
'Loyalty factor is very important, and it remains doubtful. I am not saying someone is not loyal; he might be, of course, he might, but it's better if these things are checked. Check the history. The connection would be there,' said Latif.
He subsequently suggested that IPL connections could potentially create outside influence.
'So the damage that we couldn't do, maybe someone will who can damage you, no matter which coach comes from abroad. But one who is directly linked with IPL, from people there, who might want to use him, that's how agents are formed,' he added.
There is no evidence presented alongside the allegation that Hesson has acted against Pakistan's interests.
Pakistan’s Crisis Deepens In England
The comments arrive during one of Pakistan's most turbulent Test tours in recent memory. After losing the first two Tests, the PCB made sweeping changes, sending seven players home and removing Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed. Hesson, who had been handling the white-ball side, was then given charge of the Test team for the final match.
Pakistan's problems continued at Edgbaston. They were dismissed for just 133 in their first innings, with Saud Shakeel providing the main resistance with 43. England responded with 453, taking a 320 run advantage. Pakistan then reached 52/2 at stumps on Day 2 and remained 268 runs behind.
The latest collapse means Pakistan have still failed to reach 200 in any of their seven innings on the tour.
Coaching Instability Adds To Pressure
Pakistan's wider coaching situation has also come under scrutiny. The country has gone through six Test coaches in three years and has won only one of its last eight Test series. Hesson's tenure has also included disappointment in white ball cricket. Pakistan reached the Asia Cup final under him before losing to India, while their Men's T20 World Cup campaign ended before the semi finals after defeats against India and England in the Super 8s.
With Pakistan's on field results deteriorating and major changes already made during the England tour, Latif's comments have added yet another layer to the debate surrounding the team's leadership and coaching structure.
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