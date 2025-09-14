Indian Legend Sunil Gavaskar Defends BCCI Amidst #BoycottIndiavsPakistan Trend

The build-up to India’s Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been marred by controversy, with sections of Indian fans calling for a boycott of the high-voltage encounter. Former Indian captain and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, however, has clarified that the players are only following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the central government, and have no say in whether the match is played.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar put the matter into perspective, pointing out that politically sensitive decisions lie solely with the authorities. He stressed that the cricketers’ duty remains on-field performance, not off-field political choices. “Well, at the end of the day, it’s the government that makes the call. Whatever decision the government takes, the players and the BCCI have to follow, and that’s exactly what has happened. It doesn’t matter what we personally think; ultimately, it’s the government’s decision, and that’s what is being implemented in this instance,” Gavaskar explained.

This discussion has flared all the more due to the timing of the clash, which comes just months after India launched Operation Sindoor against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Boycott Sentiment and Ticket Sales

Calls for a boycott intensified on social media, with hashtags like #BoycottIndvsPak trending. Former cricketers, journalists, and public figures have also voiced their opinions, urging fans not to attend or support the fixture. This backlash has already affected the match commercially. Ticket sales have been unusually slow for an India–Pakistan clash, traditionally one of cricket’s hottest tickets. More than half of the seats remained unsold over a week after being released, with base prices starting at USD 99 and premium packages set as high as USD 400,000. Fan hesitation reflects the charged political atmosphere and growing public sentiment against the fixture.

Strong Battle

Despite off-field clouds, both teams have performed strongly in the early stages of the tournament. India, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, began their campaign with a dominant record-breaking chase against UAE. Veteran legends like Kapil Dev have advised players to stay focused and “do their job” on the pitch, regardless of external noise. Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, also impressed in their opener with a strong win against Oman. Powered by Mohammad Haris’ runs and an effective spin-bowling display from Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, and Saim Ayub, they enter the marquee contest in good rhythm.

As Sunday’s game draws closer, the anticipation builds. Amid boycott campaigns and political narratives, the outcome on the field will ultimately depend on which side translates its winning form into control under the Dubai floodlights. India-Pakistan fixtures have never been short of drama, but this one carries yet another dimension off the pitch