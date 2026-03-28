'Indian media claim to know my body better than me': DC star Mitchell Starc slams critics over IPL 2026 fitness row

Mitchell Starc has firmly addressed the speculation surrounding his absence from IPL 2026, making it clear that injury not unwillingness is the reason behind his delayed return to Delhi Capitals. The Australian fast bowler is currently recovering from shoulder and elbow issues, which have ruled him out of the initial phase of the tournament.

What Injury Is Starc Dealing With?

Starc revealed that the seriousness of his shoulder and elbow problems only became fully clear after the Australian summer. Responding to criticism, the left-arm pacer dismissed suggestions questioning his commitment and stressed that his focus remains on full recovery.

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He also took aim at sections of the Indian media, accusing them of spreading inaccurate narratives about his IPL participation.

"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer," Starc said in a statement on Instagram.

"These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me," he added.

Mitchell Starc hits out at the Indian media pic.twitter.com/UAgSDar8Gh — Kaushik Ram (@KaushikRam25) March 28, 2026

Starc Apologises to Delhi Capitals and Fans

While defending himself, Starc also acknowledged the impact of his absence on the team. He issued an apology to both the franchise and its supporters for missing the early part of the season.

"With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap," Starc added.

Alyssa Healy Steps In to Defend Starc

The controversy escalated when a Delhi Capitals fan questioned Starc’s absence on social media, pointing out that players like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had joined their IPL teams despite fitness concerns.

The fan wrote, “This is so unfair to us @delhicapitals fan that Hazlewood and Cummins despite being injured will be available for their teams but you won’t be.”

Starc’s wife, Alyssa Healy, responded firmly, clarifying that he is still recovering and not fit enough to bowl yet.

Delhi Capitals Await Clearance

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani confirmed that the franchise is still awaiting a No Objection Certificate from Cricket Australia regarding Starc’s availability.

Starc’s Record and DC’s IPL 2026 Opener

Starc has featured in 10 matches for Delhi Capitals so far, picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 10.17. His standout performance includes a five-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on April 1 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

With criticism mounting, Mitchell Starc has made his stance clear his absence is purely injury-driven. As he works towards full fitness, Delhi Capitals will be hoping for his swift return to strengthen their pace attack in the latter stages of IPL 2026.