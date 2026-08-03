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Indian-origin Neel Patel named in Australia U-19 squad for multi-format tour of India

Representing the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Cricket Club, Neel Patel became one of the youngest players to score more than 1000 runs in Sydney Premier Cricket First Grade in a calendar year at the age of 16.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Indian-origin Neel Patel named in Australia U-19 squad for multi-format tour of India
Image Credit: Cricket New South Wales/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Indian-origin Neel Patel named in Australia U-19 squad for multi-format tour of India
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