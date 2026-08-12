/Indian players who revived international careers after playing for CSK: Ashish Nehra, Ambati Rayudu, Sarfaraz Khan and...; check full list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have long been more than just an Indian Premier League (IPL) powerhouse. Under MS Dhoni’s leadership and the franchise's culture of trust, clear roles, and patient backing, CSK has repeatedly taken out-of-favour or struggling Indian players, given them belief and opportunity, and watched them force their way back into the national side.
Over the last decade and a half, many Indian players who had been written off, injured, or dropped by selectors found second winds at CSK and the "Yellow jersey" has become a proven pathway for their revival.
Here is a look at the Indian players who reinvented their game at CSK and fought their way back into India colors:
Ashish Nehra (2014-2015)
By 2014, Ashish Nehra’s international story seemed complete. He hadn't played for India since the 2011 World Cup semi-final, his body had endured over a dozen surgeries, and at 35, few expected a second chapter. Then came his stint with CSK.
Under Dhoni’s guidance, the left-arm seamer rediscovered his rhythm and craft. Nehra claimed 30 wickets in just 20 matches across 2014-15 at an excellent average and economy. In IPL 2015, Nehra picked up 22 wickets in 16 matches at a sub-8 economy rate. Backed to bowl in the powerplay and at the death, his sharp swing and veteran cunning earned him a sensational India T20I recall in late 2015.
Nehra went on to become India's primary T20 powerplay bowler through the Asia Cup and 2016 T20 World Cup, proving age was just a number when given clear direction.
Shivam Dube (2022-Present)
After modest returns at Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, and limited impact in early international appearances (T20I and ODI debuts in 2019), Shivam Dube’s career risked stalling. CSK acquired him in the 2022 auction and stripped away the pressure of forcing him into a conventional all-round role, sharpening his primary superpower: destroying spin in the middle overs.
After striking 418 runs at a rate of 158.33 in CSK’s 2023 title run, Dube earned a recall to India's T20I squad after three years. He returned strongly, featured in the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cup-winning sides with useful cameos, and has remained a regular in India’s white-ball plans as a powerful all-round option.
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Ajinkya Rahane (2023)
By the end of 2022, Ajinkya Rahane’s international career appeared over. He had been released by multiple IPL franchises after lean seasons and was out of the Indian Test side following a prolonged dip in form. CSK bought him for his base price of Rs 50 lakh in the 2023 auction.
Given freedom at No. 3 and full backing, Rahane transformed into a high-intent batter. He scored 326 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 172.48, including a blistering 61 off 27 balls against Mumbai Indians, and played a key role in CSK’s title-winning campaign in 2023.
The form earned him a recall for the World Test Championship Final against Australia in 2023. In his first innings back, he scored a composed 89. Although his international career ended in 2023 (he retired from all formats in 2026), the CSK stint delivered a memorable late-career high and an IPL winner’s medal.
Ambati Rayudu (2018)
After years of playing a floating role at Mumbai Indians, Ambati Rayudu arrived at Chennai in 2018 looking for a defining moment in his career.
Promoted to open and bat in the top order, Rayudu enjoyed a dream season, racking up 602 runs with a strike rate near 150. His dominance earned him an immediate recall to India’s ODI team, where he spent the better part of a year as India’s preferred choice for the elusive No. 4 spot heading toward the 2019 ODI World Cup.
Lakshmipathy Balaji (2008-2010)
Lakshmipathy Balaji's story remains one of Indian cricket's most emotional revivals. After a serious back injury and major surgery forced him to completely rebuild his bowling action, Balaji was away from international cricket for four years.
Signed by CSK in the inaugural 2008 season, he picked up the IPL's first-ever hat-trick. Driven by his IPL performances and a strong domestic season that followed, Balaji earned his way back into the Indian ODI side for the tour of Sri Lanka in early 2009.
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Suresh Raina (2008)
It is easy to forget that Suresh Raina’s international career was at a crossroads before the IPL began. Having been dropped from India's ODI setup in early 2007 due to poor form and injury, Raina entered the inaugural 2008 IPL needing a statement season.
He smashed 421 runs for CSK, re-establishing his confidence and instantly earning his place back in the Indian middle order - where he remained a white-ball fixture for nearly a decade.
Ravindra Jadeja (2012 onwards)
Before the 2012 auction, Ravindra Jadeja was widely seen as a "bits-and-pieces' all-rounder who struggled to cement a permanent India place.
CSK paid a then-record fee (around $2 million / Rs 9.8 crore after a tie-breaker) and immediately integrated him into a winning environment. Jadeja flourished. Strong IPL performances led to his Test debut against England in December 2012. He became Player of the Tournament in the 2013 Champions Trophy and evolved into one of India’s most complete all-rounders across formats.
His long association with CSK (titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023) coincided with him establishing himself as a mainstay in the Indian side for over a decade.
Sarfaraz Khan (2026)
Sarfaraz Khan is the latest player to make India comeback after joining CSK. After going unsold in previous auctions and remaining outside the Test side since late 2024, CSK bought Sarfaraz at base price.
Decent returns in the 2026 IPL, combined with strong domestic form, led to a recall as a replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan in India’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka series in August 2026.
Notably, Sarfaraz last played a Test match for India in November 2024. Known for his exceptional play against spin and prolific run-scoring in domestic cricket, the 28-year-old Mumbai middle-order batter presents a formidable middle-order option to India for the island condition tests.
What makes Chennai Super Kings uniquely effective at breathing life into stalled careers? The answer lies in their culture. Rather than trying to change a player's fundamental technique, CSK excels at role specification and psychological security.
Players are given explicit responsibilities, told they won't be dropped after a couple of failures, and trusted to play to their strengths without fear of consequence.
In an era of high-stakes cricket and frequent chopping and changing, CSK has repeatedly shown that the right environment can reignite belief and performance. For Indian players on the fringes or written off, a stint in yellow has often been the difference between fading away and forcing a return to the national team.
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