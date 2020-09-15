Indian Premier League 2020: Australian spinner Adam Zampa excited to partner Yuzvendra Chahal at Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has expressed his excitement of plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2020.

RCB had announced the signing of right- arm leg-spinner Zampa as a replacement for Kane Richardson in their squad for the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE. The 29-year-old fast bowler, Richardson, pulled-out of the tournament to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

RCB’s decision to replace a pacer, Richardson, with a traditional spinner like Zampa won’t come as surprise when the slow wickets of the UAE are taken into account.

Zampa`s inclusion has further strengthened RCB`s spin attack which already boasts the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi and the uncapped Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zampa voiced his opinion about the prospect of bowling alongside fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

"I`ve got a really good opportunity in the IPL bowling with Chahal at RCB and I might get the opportunity to bowl those overs just because of the way the team is structured. I really enjoy bowling with another leg-spinner so it`s going to be a really good opportunity to bowl with Chahal. We have similar traits but can learn a little bit from each other as well," Zampa told cricket.com.au.

The 28-year-old further stated his love of bowling in the death overs and the challenge that comes with it when the batsmen look to take charge. In the recently concluded second T20I between England and Australia, Zampa bowled the penultimate over but failed to take Australia across the final hurdle as Jos Buttler finished the match with a maximum off Zampa.

"I really enjoy bowling at the death, I love those pressure overs especially when the game is on the line. They needed (18) to win off the last two overs (in the second T20) and I told Finchy I should bowl it. It obviously didn`t go to plan but I`m not going to change my attitude after one game," Zampa said.

The spinner is currently taking part in Australia's ongoing three match ODI series against England. Zampa has been in red-hot form in the series, picking-up seven wickets from two ODI's. The series is tied 1-1 with the final ODI set to take place on September 16. He is likely to join his RCB teammates after the conclusion of the series.

Zampa is not new to the rigours and pressure of playing in the IPL, having represented the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant franchise in 2016 and 2017. He has played 11 IPL matches, grasping 19 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.55. The Australian also has a five-wicket haul to his name- when he picked-up 6/19 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.

RCB boast of a strong squad for the forthcoming 13th edition of IPL. The franchise also brought in Australian limited overs skipper Aaron Finch which will surely boost the team’s chances in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening encounter on September 21.