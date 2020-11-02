हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Dinesh Karthik’s blinder to remove Ben Stokes is winning the internet, Watch!

In Sunday's (November 1) game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, Dinesh Karthik took a stunning catch to remove the in-form Ben Stokes at a crucial juncture.

Indian Premier League 2020: Dinesh Karthik's blinder to remove Ben Stokes is winning the internet, Watch!
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

In Kolkata Knight Riders’ clinical 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (November 1), there was a moment of brilliance where Dinesh Karthik took an astonishing acrobatic catch to dismiss the well-set Ben Stokes.

Watch the catch here:

The catch came at a crucial juncture in the match with the in-form Stokes threatening to take the game away. Chasing KKR’s total of 191, the Englishman launched the fireworks, taking Rajasthan to 27/1 in just two overs. 

But on the very first ball of the third over from Pat Cummins, Stokes tried to square-cut a wide of off delivery but the ball took a thick outside edge and would have raced away to the fence but Karthik somehow managed to latch-on leading to the huge wicket of Stokes for 18 (off 11 balls). Karthik dived full length to his left and just about managed to take hold of the ball with his fingers.

Cricket fans left no stone unturned in lauding Karthik for his theatrical dive:

The big wicket led to a dramatic collapse and Rajasthan lost three more wickets in exchange of just 10 runs. With the score reading 37/5 in 4 overs, the Royals never really recovered and could only manage 131/9 from their 20 overs.

Earlier, Eoin Morgan’s (68 off 35 balls; 4x5, 6x6) rapid-fire knock and Andre Russel’s (25 off 11 balls; 4x1, 6x3) late frenzy powered KKR to a handsome 191/7. In Rajasthan’s chase, KKR’s record signing Pat Cummins was the hero of the day as he picked up four wickets, returning with figures of 4-0-34-4

KKR thus stayed alive in the competition but their playoff qualification still remains in the hands of other teams with net run-rate being the determining factor.

