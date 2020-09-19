Indian Premier League 2020: It's just another opposition for us, says Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of Chennai Super Kings clash

The excitement of cricket will return to Indian homes, starting this evening when the cricket carnival begins with the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The opening match of IPL 2020 will be a repeat of last edition’s final- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians ( MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday ( September 19)

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter account, MI’s talismanic opener and skipper Rohit Sharma spoke his mind about the rivalry, right before the eve of the match.

"Playing against CSK is always fun, we enjoy that battle. But when we play the game it is just another opposition for us and that is how we want to move forward," Rohit said.

The two sides are the most successful teams in IPL history, with defending champions Mumbai Indians winning the IPL, a record four times while Chennai Super Kings have won the crown thrice.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya thinks that the matches between the two sides are always special."It has become a game which people look forward to. It is one of the two franchises that are most loved by the fans and that is how it becomes special. I do not know when we all will get our A-game out when we are playing against CSK and I wish we always do that," Pandya said.

The two teams have faced each other 28 times in the IPL with MI holding an edge over CSK with a 17-11 win/loss record. The rivalry between the two giants has become synonymous with cricketing thrillers over the years – with last year’s final encapsulating it, where Rohit Sharma led MI edged out CSK by just one run.