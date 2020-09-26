Indian Premier League 2020: Jason Holder reaches UAE to join SunRisers Hyderabad squad

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has arrived in UAE to join the SunRisers Hyderabad camp in Dubai. However, the cricketer will only be able to join his teammates in training once he completes a mandatory six-day quarantine in his room. The protocol has been laid in place by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

SRH confirmed the lanky West Indian’s arrival from their official Twitter handle:

Holder, 28, will be tested for coronavirus three times in these six-days. Once he tests negative in these three tests, he will be allowed to join his teammates .

Marsh, playing SRH, suffered the injury in his side’s opening match of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which they eventually lost by 10-runs.

Marsh bowling the fifth over of the RCB innings, had twisted his ankle on just the second delivery of the over. He managed to bowl two more deliveries but ultimately limped off the pitch with Vijay Shankar completing the Australian’s over. In SRH’s innings, Marsh only came in to bat at the number 10 slot but was dismissed on the very first ball where he was visibly limping.

Holder, the Windies Test skipper has prior experience in the IPL, having been a part of Chennai Super Kings, SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders. In 11 IPL matches, he has picked-up 5 wickets and scored 38 runs from his 5 innings.

SRH will take on Delhi Capitals in their next match on September 29.