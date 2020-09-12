Indian Premier League 2020: MS Dhoni’s power-hitting leaves Murali Vijay amazed, Watch video

Dubai: After a tumultuous start to their IPL 2020 campaign, it seems live Chennai Super Kings ( CSK) are finally shifting gears and gaining momentum with skipper MS Dhoni leading them from the front ahead of their opening encounter against Mumbai Indians on September 19.

With just a week left for their IPL 2020 opener against the defending champions, a video posted from CSK’s official Twitter handle will come as a welcome relief for the supporters of the Chennai based franchise. The video shows their ‘Thala’ Dhoni, batting during a training session and hitting a huge six out of the ground, much to the astonishment of Murali Vijay – who is fielding in the deep. While the bowler in the video can’t be seen, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can be seen at the non-striker’s end.

In the clip which is going viral on social media platforms, Dhoni, in his trademark fashion goes down on one knee and castles the ball over long-on much to the delight of Murali Vijay and CSK manager Russell Radhakrishnan, who is recording the video. Vijay can be seen saying - "It’s timing, beautiful timing. Bat Speed- swing. Bowlers can’t do much."

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see Dhoni in action once again, especially after the former Indian captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

MSD was last seen in action during India’s heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal.

CSK started their training much later than the other teams when several members of their support staff and two players tested positive for novel coronavirus. While BCCI said in an official release that 13 personnel (11 staff members and two players) had tested COVID positive, they did not disclose the names of these personnel. Various reports suggested that all these personnel were from CSK with the two players being India pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad.

If this was not enough, the Yellow franchise were dealt a further blow when their highest run-scorer in IPL history, Suresh Raina, opted out of the thirteenth edition for personal reasons and was soon followed out of the tournament by veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh.

CSK fans will be pinning their hopes on their captain Dhoni, to lead their side to victory for a record-equalling fourth IPL crown after narrowly missing out last season in the final.

The 39-year-old Dhoni boasts of a phenomenal record in the IPL, scoring 4432 runs in 190 matches at a phenomenal T20 average of 42.21 and a strong strike-rate of 137.85.